Proton OnSite Awarded 13 Megawatt Electrolyzers

On December 3, 2016 in Shanghai, China, Proton OnSite (“Proton”) signed a contract with Guangdong Synergy Hydrogen Power Technology Co., Ltd. (“Synergy”), to provide megawatt-scale Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers for the deployment of fuel cell-powered buses in the cities of Foshan and Yunfu, China.

Three of the megawatt systems will ship this summer, and an additional ten systems are planned to ship over the next 18 months, with the opportunity for significant recurring systems to follow.

The agreement names Proton as the exclusive supplier of electrolyzers to Synergy and opens discussions for a joint venture to manufacture a portion of Proton’s M Series electrolyzers in Foshan exclusively for the fueling market in China.

Synergy has previously licensed fuel cell engine assembly technology from Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLD) and is majority owner of a joint venture with Ballard in China. Synergy has also begun delivery of Ballard engines for use in powering the world's largest fuel cell bus program.

We are thrilled that Proton was selected as the exclusive supplier of electrolyzers to support the largest global deployment of fuel cell buses. The Foshan and Yunfu governments demonstrate great vision and leadership by supporting the implementation of leading electrolyzer technology to enable the production of green hydrogen for their mass transit needs. It’s exciting to see how this supports air quality initiatives while contributing to continued economic development. Robert Friedland, Proton President and CEO

We selected Proton, the global leader in hydrogen electrolyzer technology, as our exclusive technology partner. The introduction of Proton’s technology to Foshan/Yunfu hydrogen industrial base is a strategic step toward a broader hydrogen economy by providing the possibility to store renewable energy and excess power in the form of hydrogen. Mr. Ma Dongsheng Frank, CEO of Synergy

This deal provides a significant contribution to an already strong 2017 backlog while adding to an extensive sales pipeline for our megawatt product line. Synergy, moving forward in this unprecedented scale, has the potential to accelerate other large opportunities we’re working on. David Bow, Proton’s Senior Vice President of Sales, Service and Marketing

About Proton Onsite

Proton Energy Systems, Inc. d/b/a/ Proton OnSite is a global leader in hydrogen gas solutions. Since 1996, the Company has been developing and applying hydrogen technology in creative and practical ways that best meet the diverse requirements of its customers. The advanced Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolysis systems coupled with the Company’s uncompromising attention to excellence and quality, enables Proton OnSite to deliver, install and support gas generation units on every continent. For further information please visit: http://protononsite.com/products/m/.