The New DWS range of Downflow Workstations from Air Science give operators safety where routine work is being carried out.

Units operate at low noise levels and recirculate air, rather than exhaust expensive conditioned air into the outside environment. This reduces HVAC strain and lowers overhead costs.

The DWS Workstations have been specifically designed to provide a small bench mounted unit with unrestricted access for operations that are difficult to perform in a conventional fume hood.