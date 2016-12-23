Posted in | Business

Strem Chemicals Recognized for Improving Environmental, Health, Safety and Security at Newburyport Facility

Dec 23 2016

Strem Chemicals’ is pleased to announce it has been recognized for exemplary efforts in improving its environmental, health, safety and security (EHS&S) at its Newburyport facility by the Society of Chemical Manufacturers and Affiliates (SOCMA), the leading trade association representing specialty chemical manufacturers.  

Credit: Strem Chemicals

Strem Chemicals participates in SOCMA’s ChemStewards® program, which encourages companies to operate their facilities in an environment that guarantees safety and environmental compliance to all stakeholders.

Strem Chemicalsaccepted a Bronze Performance Improvement Award at SOCMA’s 95th Annual Dinner on December 5in New York City. This is the 5th year Strem Chemicalshas received the award. Dr. Ephraim S. Honig, Chief Executive Officerand R.J. Wolcik, Environmental, Health and Safety Specialist, accepted the award on behalf of the company at the awards dinner.

Strem Chemicals was recognized for its successful efforts to exceed the federal requirement for environmental, health, safety and security (EHS&S) compliance along with employee training and engagement.

We are extremely proud of the hard work our employees have done on our EHS&S program.

This award reflects our commitment to constant improvement for our products, our workers and our neighbors in the community.

Dr. Ephraim S. Honig - Chief Executive Officer, Strem

Congratulations to Strem Chemicals and its employees on this outstanding achievement. As specialty chemical manufacturers, it is incumbent upon companies to be good environmental stewards and create a culture at their facilities that will ensure the safety and security of their employees and community in which they live.

Strem Chemicals has gone above and beyond to demonstrate its commitment to improving EHS&S efforts through participation in the ChemStewards Performance Improvement Program. Congratulations on a job well done.

Jennifer Abril - President and CEO, SOCMA

