Pittcon Release Topics for Conferee Networking During Pittcon 2017

The Pittcon Organizing Committee has recently released the topics for Conferee Networking during Pittcon 2017, which will be in Chicago, Illinois, March 5-9. Conferee Networking sessions provide an informal venue for a small group of participants to connect and openly discuss topics of mutual interest

This year, there will be 34 facilitated sessions during Conference week covering topics related to food science, analytical methods, environmental science, nanoscience, biomedical, laboratory Information/data analysis, pharmaceutical science, lab safety and more. These unique 90-minute networking opportunities begin on Sunday and run through Wednesday afternoon and are open to all registered conferees at no extra cost.

Below is a sample of several topics. Visit www.pittcon.org to get the complete list and schedule

