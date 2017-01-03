Buehler Introduces 2017 Material Preparation &Testing Equipment Catalogue

Buehler have introduced a new product catalog for 2017. It offers a comprehensive guide for materials characterization and analysis.

In 2016, Buehler celebrated 80 years in the industry and this catalog represents the knowledge and expertise that comes from working with our global customers across all industries and in both research and quality control laboratories to develop the best quality sample analysis solutions. Meredith Plat, Vice President & General Manager

Includes Sectioning, Grinding, Mounting, Polishing and Hardness Equipment

Each section is followed by accessories and consumables

94 pages of detailed product information

Includes new products for quality control and testing environments

Material Preparation and Hardness Equipment Leading Innovations

It is available to review online in magazine format or easy to download: https://www.buehler.com/3DISSUE/2017ProductCatalogue/index.html

About Buehler

As a partner in industry, Buehler strive to anticipate changing needs developing new equipment, accessories, consumables or processes to improve both efficiency and result.

A leading provider of scientific equipment, supplies and analysis techniques for use in materials preparation, image analyses and hardness testing, Buehler's products are used throughout the world in manufacturing facilities, quality laboratories, and universities. Crossing a wide variety of industries, including Primary Metals, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Electronics, Medical, Energy and more, Buehler solutions are used to analyze all types of materials.

A global company with offices in 9 countries employing over 375 employees to serve their customers, their global footprint allows them to efficiently design, manufacture, distribute and support their products, striving for customer satisfaction. With a large, installed base, they continue their pursuit of quality and environmental commitment under ISO 9001 Quality Management Principles and ISO 14001 Environmental Management Systems.

Companies use Buehler products and methods to improve the material within product, monitor production or incoming purchased material, perform failure analysis, and perform basic materials research. Buehler's products fall into five segments: