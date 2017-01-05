AMI Announces Polymer Testing & Analysis Event

AMI’s second Polymer Testing & Analysis conference will take place on 4-5 April 2017 in Cologne, Germany.

The event is an important meeting place for scientists, laboratory staff, researchers and R&D professionals who develop, test and analyse new polymer materials, formulations and products. It provides a valuable opportunity to discover and debate the latest innovations and best practices in polymer testing, characterisation and analysis.

This year’s programme features an impressive international line-up of expert speakers who will cover a broad range of polymer testing and analysis topics. These will include: tensile testing; failure analysis; flammability assessment; non-destructive testing; chemical analysis; colour control; creep testing; odour identification; adhesion testing; recycled plastics analysis; flow properties measurement; surface characterisation; and new materials testing standards.

In addition to a busy two-day programme of presentations from leading players in the market, Polymer Testing & Analysis will feature an exhibition area and high-level networking for professionals from throughout the plastics supply chain.

The full programme can be found on AMI's website: www.amiconferences.com. For further information on attending, exhibiting or sponsoring this event please contact Agata Swietek, Conference Organiser at AMI Conferences: on aas@amiconferences.com or +44 (0) 117 314 8111.

