ON Semiconductor License CEVA Imaging and Vision Platform for Automotive ADAS

CEVA’s vision IP enables advanced image processing, embedded intelligence and machine learning for ON Semiconductor’s automotive product roadmap

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of signal processing IP for smarter, connected devices, today announced that ON Semiconductor has licensed CEVA’s imaging and vision platform for its automotive advanced driver assistance (ADAS) product lines. ON Semiconductor will leverage CEVA’s industry-leading vision processing IP to enhance their future products with new image processing capabilities and to incorporate embedded intelligence and machine learning into its ADAS roadmap.

The automotive industry requires cost- and power-efficient vision-based ADAS solutions to address the growing end-customer demand and safety regulations across all tiers of the automotive industry. CEVA’s industry-leading vision processing IP provides us with a comprehensive solution that enables us to integrate a host of innovative and intelligent system features into our ADAS product offerings. Ross Jatou, Vice President and General Manager of the Automotive Solutions Division of ON Semiconductor.

The role of intelligent vision processors in automotive safety systems continues to evolve at a rapid pace, with market research firm Strategy Analytics predicting that the emergence of new camera applications and imaging concepts will help drive automotive camera demand to reach almost 200 million units in 2023. With advanced safety features set to be adopted across all price points of the automotive market, there is a strong demand for more cost-effective, flexible and scalable vision architectures. Efficient vision processing addresses computationally-intensive imaging and machine learning use cases, including better low light processing and the ability to run more powerful deep neural networks that can provide the accuracy and performance of tomorrow’s active safety systems. These dynamics have led ON Semiconductor to select CEVA’s imaging and vision platform to augment their ADAS product offerings and address this burgeoning market opportunity.

“ON Semiconductor is a recognized leader in high-performance image sensors for the automotive market, and their selection of our vision platform is a strong endorsement of our vision IP for ADAS,” said Gideon Wertheizer, CEO of CEVA. “Their deep knowledge of automakers’ stringent requirements for performance, safety and reliability positions ON Semiconductor well to further extend their leadership in image sensors with the addition of our vision processing IP.”

CEVA’s imaging and vision platforms efficiently addresses the intensive processing requirements of the most sophisticated computer vision and deep learning applications such as video analytics, augmented reality and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). These highly-efficient vision DSPs and accelerators dramatically reduce the power consumption of the overall system, while providing complete flexibility. CEVA’s XM DSPs include a hybrid architecture composed of scalar and vector DSP processors coupled with a comprehensive Application Development Kit (ADK) to streamline software deployment. The CEVA ADK includes: CEVA-Link for seamless software level integration with the host processor; a range of widely used and optimized software algorithms; the CEVA Deep Neural Network (CDNN2) real-time neural network software framework which streamlines machine learning deployment at a fraction of the power consumption of the leading GPU-based systems, and; state-of-the-art development and debugging tools. For developers of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), an ISO 26262 compliant safety design package is available for the CEVA vision processors that enables customers to achieve their desired level of safety certification. For more information, visit http://www.ceva-dsp.com/CEVA-XM-Family.”