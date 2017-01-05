Axiomtek’s Newest 1U Rack-mount Network Appliance with Great Expansion Capabilities – NA720

Axiomtek - a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted in the research, development and manufacture of series of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency - is proud to announce the NA720, a 1U rack-mount network appliance built on the server-class Intel® Xeon® D-1527 processor (codename: Broadwell-DE) and Pentium® processor D1508. The NA720 comes with two 10GbE SFP+ ports, eight Gigabit Ethernet ports and two expandable LAN modules supporting 1GbE/10GbE/Fiber/Copper/Bypass with a maximum of 26 LAN ports. Four DDR4-2400 MHz R-DIMM/U-DIMM sockets can provide system memory of up to 128GB and support both ECC and non-ECC memory types. For storage, it supports one mSATA and two 2.5” SATA hard disk drives. This high performance Intel® Broadwell-DE network appliance is an ideal solution for enterprise firewall, network bandwidth controller and UTM applications.

The advanced Intel® Broadwell-DE based NA720 is scalable, customizable and has great expansion capabilities. Two easily accessible LAN module expansion slots allow developers’ easy customization based on specific requirements. To enhanced reliability, the NA720 is equipped with two pairs of LAN Bypass functions for fail-over option and features BIOS console redirection. Besides, through Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI), users can monitor the health of system hardware. Trusted Platform Module (TPM 1.2) is also supported to provide efficient hardware-based data protection. The outstanding NA720, which offers great expansion capabilities and enhanced performance, is one of the most powerful network products in the marketplace. Joyce Wu, a product manager at Axiomtek.

Axiomtek’s new 1U rack-mount network appliance platform comes with rich I/O options including a pair of USB 3.0, one RJ-type console, eight RJ-45, and two 10GbE SFP+ ports. It has one PCI x8 slot for expansion. A front-facing LCM activity indicator is designed for convenient monitoring of power and HDD activity. It also supports mainstream Linux operating system.

The NA720, Axiomtek’s 10-LANs Intel® Broadwell-DE SoC-based network appliance, will be available in January 2017. For more product information or ODM/OEM projects, please visit us at www.axiomtek.com or contact one of our sales representatives at info@axiomtek.com.tw.

Main Features

• Intel® Xeon® processor D-1527 (Broadwell-DE) and Pentium® processor D1508

• Four DDR4-2400 R-DIMM/U-DIMM up to 128GB

• Up to 24 x 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet ports and 2 x 10 GbE SFP+ ports

• Two expandable LAN modules supporting 1 GbE/10 GbE/¬Fiber/Copper/Bypass

• 1U redundant power supply (optionally)

• IPMI/TPM 1.2 (on board) (optionally)

• Suitable for enterprise ¬firewall, network bandwidth controller and UTM applications