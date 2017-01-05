Custom Flowmeters for OEM & Bespoke Applications

Titan Enterprises is a leading developer of high quality flowmeters for a broad range of Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), private label and bespoke customer applications.

Titan's knowledgeable team has over 40 years of experience and expertise in developing bespoke flow measurement systems designed for a particular application whether it is a low cost OEM solution or a specialist design in exotic materials you are looking for.

For OEM collaborations - Titan look to produce an optimised flowmeter to match your exact application requirements and thus not compromise achievable results with a less than ideal sensor. The resultant device will be unique to your application but will still benefit from Titan’s well tried and tested modern manufacturing methods to ensure a competitive, high quality OEM solution. From an initial concept Titan can offer a complete service from budget costing through prototypes to full production. Often the cost of origination and tooling can be amortised over the life of the product.

The materials used in the construction of Titan flowmeters are always of the highest standard, and include 316 stainless steel, titanium, chemically resistant engineering plastics and sapphire.

All flowmeters produced by Titan are designed and manufactured to ISO9001 and calibrated to an uncertainty of ±0.25%. Titan Enterprises aim is to produce chemically resistant, high accuracy digital flowmeters that are not only competitively priced but are engineered to give long-term reliable performance.

To discuss your application requiring an OEM or bespoke flowmeter systems please contact Titan Enterprises on +44-1935-812790 / sales@flowmeters.com.uk

With over 40 years’ experience in flowmeter innovation and manufacture, Titan's company philosophy of "pushing the envelope by trying to do things a little different and better" has resulted in sales of over 250,000 products into 40 countries worldwide and a repeat purchase rate of 95%. Today Titan supplies innovative flow measurement solutions to a broad range of market sectors, including medical, chemical, petrochemical, food and drink, laboratory and pharmaceutical. For further information please visit www.flowmeters.co.uk.