FLEXPOINT® MVstereo

Laser based image processing is the new and exciting technique of quality control and item recognition, and thanks to advances in camera- and laser-based technology is also affordable for a large variety of applications from small inspection systems to fully automated quality check and correction product lines. Camera and laser technology is also implemented in entertainment systems for gesture control and depth measurements, another market which is rapidly expanding.

Related Stories LASER COMPONENTS Offers FP-Mini Series of Laser Diode Modules for Compact System Builders

To meet the requirements of these fields LASER COMPONENTS has produce the MVstereo; a Pseudo Random Pattern Generator capable of projecting a randomly arrange clouds of 33,000 divergent dots. The MVstereo is available as a 660nm (visible) or 830nm (infrared) module with the power control and pattern generator integrated into the laser body. The advanced microprocessor can also be programmed to operate according to your requirements as well as provide a data readout via the RS-232 interface.