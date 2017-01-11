Lake Shore Spotlighting Magnetic Test Instrumentation at Magnetics 2017 in Orlando

Visit Booth 419 to learn more about gaussmeters, fluxmeters, and other magnetic test solutions.

Lake Shore Cryotronics, a leading innovator in solutions for measurement over a wide range of temperature and magnetic field conditions, will showcase a range of magnetic test instruments for manufacturing and research environments during the Magnetics 2017 conference, Jan. 18â€“19 in Orlando, Florida.

Magnetic measurement products from Lake Shore include a complete line of gaussmeters; fluxmeters; axial, transverse, tangential, and multi-axis Hall probes; and Helmholtz and search coils.

Lake Shore gaussmeters are most commonly used in magnetic manufacturing and assembly processes to measure both DC and AC magnetic fields and to control DC fields.

They are ideal for validating performance of solenoids, confirming magnetic field characteristics versus applied current, mapping a magnetic field shape for a component or assembly, measuring fringe fields or residual fields, and sorting tested products into groups according to magnetic strength and other characteristics.

Lake Shoreâ€™s gaussmeters have also been used for various research, including biomedical research where scientists are evaluating magnetic field for use in future diagnosis and treatment applications.

On display in Lake Shoreâ€™s booth (#419) will be their popular Model 425 gaussmeter. Providing high-end functionality and performance in an affordable desktop instrument, the Model 425 is ideal for magnet testing and sorting while taking the guesswork out of pass/fail criteria.

Also at Magnetics 2017, Lake Shore will be discussing their range of electromagnet-based vibrating sample magnetometer (VSM) systems for magnetic material characterization, including their new 8600 Series VSM.

This system combines high sensitivity (33 nemu), rapid measurement speed (10 ms/pt), and simple operation in a system capable of accurately characterizing a broad range of materials with unprecedented ease.

For more information, visit www.lakeshore.com.

About Lake Shore Cryotronics, Inc.

Supporting advanced research since 1968, Lake Shore Cryotronics (www.lakeshore.com) is a leading innovator in measurement and control solutions for materials characterization under variable temperature and magnetic field conditions. High-performance product solutions from Lake Shore include cryogenic temperature sensors and instrumentation, magnetic test and measurement systems, probe stations, and precision materials characterizations systems that explore the electronic and magnetic properties of next-generation materials. Lake Shore serves an international base of research customers at leading university, government, aerospace, and commercial research institutions, and is supported by a global network of sales and service facilities.