Zurich Instruments and Scribner Associates Announce Partnership in Impedance Analysis

Zurich Instruments have further strengthened the MFIA Impedance Analyzer with the addition of a ZView-compatible data output format.

ZView from Scribner Associates is the world’s most popular analysis software package for Impedance Spectroscopy, offering best-in-class equivalent circuit modeling, and data fitting, manipulation and visualization.

The MFIA offers best-in-class accuracy for the acquisition of impedance data, so teaming up with Scribner Associates makes for the perfect match.

Customers of the MFIA can benefit from a preferential rate when purchasing ZView, enabling powerful equivalent circuit modeling of accurate impedance data right out of the box.

About Zurich Instruments

Zurich Instruments makes lock-in amplifiers, phase-locked loops, and impedance analyzers that have revolutionized instrumentation in the medium-frequency (MF) up to the ultra-high-frequency (UHF) ranges by combining frequency-domain tools and time-domain tools within each product. This reduces the complexity of laboratory setups, removes sources of problems and provides new measurement approaches that support the progress of research.

About Scribner Associates, Inc.

Scribner Associates, Inc. is a leading developer of high-quality instrumentation and software for the electrochemical research and development (R&D) community. Scribner Associates’ hardware and software products are used by academic, private and government laboratories in the areas of fuel cell development and evaluation, battery technology, corrosion science and engineering, electrochemical sensors and multi-electrode arrays.