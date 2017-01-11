FemtoTools Introduces Highly Versatile Micromechanical Testing and Assembly System

Written by AZoMJan 11 2017
The FT-MTA03 Micromechanical Testing and Assembly System is a highly versatile testing instrument for the accurate quantification of mechanical properties and dimensions/geometry in the micro- and nanoscale. The FT-MTA03 combines the capabilities of a nanoindenter, a micro-tensile tester, a stylus profilometer and a versatile microstructure analyzer. It enables force measurements within +/-200 mN with a resolution of 0.5 nN and displacements from 0.1 nm to 29 mm along three axes. Furthermore, the FT-MTA03 can be reconfigured to meet a large range of applications and requirements, offering a complete solution for the comprehensive analysis of microstructures.
The FT-MTA03 is an evolution of our FT-MTA02, which has been offered for more the 5 years to hundreds of customers around the worldwide. The following is an overview of the major innovations that have been included in this new product generation:
- It combines the capabilities of a nanoindenters, a micro-tensile tester, a stylus profilometer and a mechanical microstructure analyzer
- Double force sensing range up to 0.2 N
- Improved force sensing resolution by a factor of 10 down to 500pN
- Improved position sensing resolution by a factor of 10 down to 100pm
- Can perform continuous measurement
- Increase the measurement speed by a factor of 20 without reduction of the measurement accuracy
- Offer new testing principles, which include nanoindentation and dynamic mechanical analysis
- Includes a 3-axis piezo-scanner on the sample stage for continuous in- and out-of-plane mechanical testing
- Motorized sample stage, zoom and focus making it much easier to perform mechanical tests at precise locations on the sample
- The enclosure is now integrated into the instrument
