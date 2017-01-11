FemtoTools Introduces Highly Versatile Micromechanical Testing and Assembly System

The FT-MTA03 Micromechanical Testing and Assembly System is a highly versatile testing instrument for the accurate quantification of mechanical properties and dimensions/geometry in the micro- and nanoscale. The FT-MTA03 combines the capabilities of a nanoindenter, a micro-tensile tester, a stylus profilometer and a versatile microstructure analyzer. It enables force measurements within +/-200 mN with a resolution of 0.5 nN and displacements from 0.1 nm to 29 mm along three axes. Furthermore, the FT-MTA03 can be reconfigured to meet a large range of applications and requirements, offering a complete solution for the comprehensive analysis of microstructures.

The FT-MTA03 is an evolution of our FT-MTA02, which has been offered for more the 5 years to hundreds of customers around the worldwide. The following is an overview of the major innovations that have been included in this new product generation:

It combines the capabilities of a nanoindenters, a micro-tensile tester, a stylus profilometer and a mechanical microstructure analyzer

Double force sensing range up to 0.2 N

Improved force sensing resolution by a factor of 10 down to 500pN

Improved position sensing resolution by a factor of 10 down to 100pm

Can perform continuous measurement

Increase the measurement speed by a factor of 20 without reduction of the measurement accuracy

Offer new testing principles, which include nanoindentation and dynamic mechanical analysis

Includes a 3-axis piezo-scanner on the sample stage for continuous in- and out-of-plane mechanical testing

Motorized sample stage, zoom and focus making it much easier to perform mechanical tests at precise locations on the sample

The enclosure is now integrated into the instrument

