Posted in | Materials Testing | Materials Analysis

FemtoTools Introduces Highly Versatile Micromechanical Testing and Assembly System

Jan 11 2017

The FT-MTA03 Micromechanical Testing and Assembly System is a highly versatile testing instrument for the accurate quantification of mechanical properties and dimensions/geometry in the micro- and nanoscale. The FT-MTA03 combines the capabilities of a nanoindenter, a micro-tensile tester, a stylus profilometer and a versatile microstructure analyzer. It enables force measurements within +/-200 mN with a resolution of 0.5 nN and displacements from 0.1 nm to 29 mm along three axes. Furthermore, the FT-MTA03 can be reconfigured to meet a large range of applications and requirements, offering a complete solution for the comprehensive analysis of microstructures.

FT-MTA03 Micromechanical Testing and Assembly System (Credit: http://www.femtotools.com/)

Related Stories

The FT-MTA03 is an evolution of our FT-MTA02, which has been offered for more the 5 years to hundreds of customers around the worldwide. The following is an overview of the major innovations that have been included in this new product generation:

  • It combines the capabilities of a nanoindenters, a micro-tensile tester, a stylus profilometer and a mechanical microstructure analyzer
  • Double force sensing range up to 0.2 N
  • Improved force sensing resolution by a factor of 10 down to 500pN
  • Improved position sensing resolution by a factor of 10 down to 100pm
  • Can perform continuous measurement
  • Increase the measurement speed by a factor of 20 without reduction of the measurement accuracy
  • Offer new testing principles, which include nanoindentation and dynamic mechanical analysis
  • Includes a 3-axis piezo-scanner on the sample stage for continuous in- and out-of-plane mechanical testing
  • Motorized sample stage, zoom and focus making it much easier to perform mechanical tests at precise locations on the sample
  • The enclosure is now integrated into the instrument  

Source: http://www.femtotools.com/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Technology Metals for Industrial 3D Printing

H.C. Starck, suppliers of specialist metals, provide a range of technology metals to be used specifically in additive manufacturing (3D printing). Additive manufacturing allows highly complex and geometrical parts to be produced as a whole - meaning less parts are required to create devices.

Technology Metals for Industrial 3D Printing

A Versatile and Intuitive Force Tester for Production Environments

Force testing is an important step in any production process to ensure that products are of a good quality and are up to standard. Lloyds Instrument's CS Series have been designed exactly for this role with their small footprint, easy to use interface and simple data readouts.

A Versatile and Intuitive Force Tester for Production Environments

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »