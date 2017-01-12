Onefive Releases a New 100W Picosecond Laser Genki â€“ 10 XP for Advanced Material Processing

Onefive GmbH releases the new Genki – 10 XP picosecond laser featuring 100W output power in a new, compact package, for optimal and cost-effective workstation integration.

The Genki – 10 XP platform pushes industrialization of high energy and high power picosecond lasers further. The system is based on the ultra-stable Genki seed laser and provides clean pulses shorter than 10 ps, which is an optimal pulse duration for many micromachining applications. To satisfy the increasing demand of picosecond laser workstations, the Genki – 10 XP has been optimized to provide up to 100 W of average power and 300 μJ pulse energy at the industry-standard wavelength of 1064 nm. Wavelength conversion options are available as well. Pulse repetition rates up to 80 MHz can be achieved. It also offers burst-mode operation. The laser can be tailored to work at lower repetition rates with even higher energies.

The Genki -10 XP has been designed for the easiest and most cost-effective possible system integration. It is an all-in-one design containing seed laser, amplifier and driving and timing electronics in one box. The laser can be completely controlled by RS232 offering full remote control capability. It offers excellent pointing stability and is maintenance-free. Picosecond laser-based micromachining and industrial production is proven to have several advantages for quality control, high-precision, and lack of post production needs. Nevertheless high-power pulsed lasers remain expensive and complex for many standard industrial processes. The Genki – 10 XP has been developed to remove these constraints offering a compact, cost-effective and long lasting product. It has been especially designed for micro-machining, and several other industrial applications. The laser will be shown for the first time at Photonics West 2017 in San Francisco. Visit us in the South Hall, booth 725, to further inquire about all laser’s capabilities.