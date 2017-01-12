New Chemical Process White Paper: Risks From Rising Temperature in Scale-up

A new white paper discusses how to assess the implications of changing temperature regimes under which chemical reactions are carried out. Examples from both the lab and pilot plant are presented.

METTLER TOLEDO has announced the availability of a new white paper on the Risks From Rising Temperature in chemical process scale-up.

Understanding temperature change and the energy accumulation associated by the reaction are critical to chemical process safety.

This white paper discusses how to assess the implications of changing temperature regimes under which chemical reactions are carried out. Examples from both the lab and pilot plant are used to answer the following questions:

Why and when does the thermal accumulation occur? Why is energy accumulation important to consider, and how big is it? What is the impact of an incorrect calculation of accumulation?

The white paper was written for chemists and chemical engineers working in process development and scale-up in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries as well as academia.

METTLER TOLEDO provides Process Analytical Technology (PAT), automated synthesis reactors, and in situ sampling. In situ FTIR spectroscopy and automated sampling provides continuous analysis of reactions. Inline particle analysis enables crystallization development with continuous particle size measurements. Automated reactors and reaction calorimetry provides process knowledge to identify and eliminate scale-up and safety incidents.