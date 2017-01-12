FluoroFest Annual International Series of Workshops Dedicated to Fluorescence Techniques Comes to Scotland

FluoroFest, an annual international series of workshops dedicated to Fluorescence techniques, will be held in Glasgow, Scotland at the Village Hotel Club, starting on Monday, April 24, through Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

The FluoroFest workshops are designed to give both fluorescence researchers and the growing number of fluorescence users a forum to hear internationally renowned experts in the field share their insight on topics of current interest. Registrants will be able to present and exchange ideas on their work and discuss future directions in the fields of biomedical research, nanotechnology, and materials science. In addition, they will be able to have hands on sessions with state-of-the-art technology in fluorescence instrumentation.

Some of the invited speakers include:

Joseph Lakowicz - University of Maryland

Otto Wolfbeis - University of Regensburg

Karol Gryczynski - Texas Christian University

Yves Mély - University of Strasbourg

Martin Nikl - Institute of Physics, Prague

Sebastian van de Linde - University of Strathclyde

Andrew Beeby - University of Durham

David Birch - University of Strathclyde (Chair)

The event will take place at the Village Hotel Club, 7 Festival Gate in Glasgow. The registration fee includes all lectures, lecture presentations, hands-on measurement training, help and advice with any samples you may bring, as well as the Monday night mixer, three lunches, tea and coffee breaks. Early bird pricing ends on February 24th, 2017. Registration for the event can be found at: www.fluorofest.org.

FluoroFest is sponsored by HORIBA Scientific, in collaboration with the University of Strathclyde, the Institute of Physics Publishing, and the Scottish Universities Physics Alliance.

Email: [email protected]