BWID and BWIQ Software Receive Updates

B&W Tek, a mobile spectroscopy solutions company that delivers lab quality Raman, LIBS, UV-Vis and NIR solutions through userfriendly mobile platforms, is excited to announce updates to their intuitive BWID® and BWIQ® software.

BWIQ Version 3.0.6 BWIQ is a multivariate analysis software package for the analysis of spectral data, including exploratory and qualitative analysis and quantitative regression methods. BWIQ software can also be used for real-time prediction with B&W Tek instruments for process monitoring and QA applications of Raman and NIR spectroscopy. This powerful chemometric software has been enhanced with the addition of numerous features in the newly released update, providing functions that expand the analysis capabilities in handling different data types. This updated version includes:

Outlier detection methods including leverage and Monte Carlo cross validation

Additional preprocessing for scatter correction using Multiplicative Scatter Correction (MSC) or Orthogonal signal correction (OSC) Calibration transfer method based on canonical correlation analysis

(CTCCA) to allow for transfer of a calibration model developed on a master instrument to be transferred to another same model instrument

BWID Version 2.02.03

BWID is designed for rapid Raman spectroscopic identification and verification of materials based on user-created or B&W Tek libraries in combination with the i-RamanÃƒâ€šÃ‚Â® series portable Raman spectrometers. The reporting capabilities enable a user to save,

view and print any analysis report. Enhancements made to the laboratory-based data acquisition and library identification software in the newly released update include:

Support for additional B&W Tek instrument models has been added

More fexibility in the use of relative intensity correction on stored data and in different operating modes

To learn more about B&W Tek software, click here.