Novel Anode Spike Removal Machine

Jan 16 2017

VHE has developed a novel anode spike removal machine which can quickly, safely and economically remove anode spikes, permitting the partly-used anode to be returned to the pot.

Related Stories

Under certain conditions, carbon anodes experience spike - or mushroom - formation on the bottom surface. Such spikes quickly result in pot instability and reduced current efficiency.

Traditional remedial action had been to pull the affected anode from the pot and discard it, or remove the spike manually by breaking it off with a crowbar or sledge hammer. Such methods are inefficient, and have health and safety implications.

The VHE Spike Removal Machine abrades away spikes and other irregularities, improving the geometry and extending the usable life. Spiked anodes are pulled from the pots and abraded whilst still hot, then returned again to the original stall. Optionally, anodes may first be cooled and then treated.

The skid-mounted machine comprises a steel frame, stem clamp, scraper driven by two hydraulic cylinders, hydraulic valve box, electrical control box and a waste material container.

Anodes are lowered into the machine using a potroom crane. The anode sits directly on the abrading frame. The anode is located in place by a stem clamp and by movable guides around the machine frame; the complete anode assembly is free to move up and down.

Once the anode is in place the machine is started and the abrading frame moves backwards and forwards along the length of the anode, removing uneven material from the anode underside. Abraded carbon falls into a bin whic may be removed and emptied by a forklift

This VHE Anode Spike Removal machine is powered by the external hydraulic connection of the forklift used to transport it. Electrical power is also from the forklift.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

What Sets Leybold's Range of UNIVEX Systems Apart

Ankush Kumar, Sr. Sales/Business Development from Leybold talks to AZoM about their range of Thin Film Deposition Systems and Physical Vapor Deposition systems perfect for Research and Development projects.

What Sets Leybold's Range of UNIVEX Systems Apart

Technology Metals for Industrial 3D Printing

H.C. Starck, suppliers of specialist metals, provide a range of technology metals to be used specifically in additive manufacturing (3D printing). Additive manufacturing allows highly complex and geometrical parts to be produced as a whole - meaning less parts are required to create devices.

Technology Metals for Industrial 3D Printing

A Versatile and Intuitive Force Tester for Production Environments

Force testing is an important step in any production process to ensure that products are of a good quality and are up to standard. Lloyds Instrument's CS Series have been designed exactly for this role with their small footprint, easy to use interface and simple data readouts.

A Versatile and Intuitive Force Tester for Production Environments

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »