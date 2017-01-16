Dynisco Expands Available Pressure Ranges for Vertex® Brand Mercury Free Pressure Sensors

Newly designed Vertex low range mercury free pressure sensors are now available for purchase from Dynisco. Dynisco Vertex® Mercury Free Pressure Sensors do not contain mercury, NaK, oil, gallium, or any other fill material. With this new release of low range pressure sensors, the Vertex series has become even more useful for industrial applications.

These enhanced sensors will be able to operate safely when utilized in the extreme cold, around food products, in non-Mercury hazardous locations, and in environments where quick response is necessary. The elimination of fill material also makes the company significantly more eco- friendly than its competitors.

When they are applied to low pressure situations, Vertex sensors are proven to be more accurate than low range Hg sensors because sensors that are filled with mercury generally produce errors that increase in severity as pressure levels decrease. When utilizing Vertex one can be certain that their process is monitored by sensors that are proven to be far more accurate than any standard low range mercury filled sensor.