Dynisco Announces Updates to its CMR IV Online Rheometer for Cost-Effective Melt-Flow Monitoring

Dynisco is expanding its online rheometry offering with two important updates to its CMR IV Online Polymer Rheometer. The CMR IV provides polymer producers and compounders the ability to continuously measure the rheological properties of their process. The information gathered provides the processor a â€œWindow into their Processâ€ and the ability to trace lot-to-lot history of the production process ensuring that every pellet produced meets the same quality standard developed in the polymer laboratory. If desired specification set points are not met the CMR IV Online Rheometer will send the proper control signals to get the process back into specification.

First, the CMR IV Online Rheometer is now fitted with Dyniscoâ€™s state-of-the-art VertexÂ® Mercury Free Pressure Sensor. The Vertex Sensor provides excellent accuracy especially in low pressure applications. The robust sensor tip provides longer life than a conventional pressure sensor. Existing CMR units in the field can be upgraded to Vertex â„¢ via a simple retrofit kit. This option is ideal for those installations that are looking for a performance upgrade along with reducing mercury in their facility.

Second, the CMR IV Online Polymer Rheometer is now available with Dyniscoâ€™s e-RCU Rheometer Control Unit in addition to the full featured RCU Rheometer Control Unit. The new e-RCU simplified control package uses exactly the same critical sensing component and the exact same sensor head as the original CMR IV Online Polymer Rheometer. This new configuration gives users a compact and cost-effective solution for continuous monitoring of melt flow rate, apparent viscosity, and other key test parameters directly within the thermoplastic manufacturing process.

These new enhanced features to our CMR IV Capillary Rheometer allow more processors the ability to look into their compounding, mixing or resin production processes. The CMR IV Capillary Rheometer has been the standard for resin manufacturers for years. The new e-RCU allows all processors and compounders the ability to measure rheological data continuously that was previously only available to the larger resin producers due to price concerns. Combine this with the higher accuracy and performance of our Vertexâ„¢ Pressure sensors, processors will no longer have to wait and wonder if the material your factory is producing is in specification. Bill Desrosiers VP of Business Development.

Among other features, the new e-RCU offers a simplified PLC with the digital and analog I/O that most plants would need. A smaller cabinet enclosure optimizes workspace with 40% less volume than standard RCU. All of which create a cost-effective system that reduces the risk of failure to an acceptable level. If conditions change and the system is needed in a hazardous and/or classified location, compatibility with the standard RCU allows for an easy upgrade.