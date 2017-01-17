FRITSCH Planetary Mills Premium Line Faster, Simpler, Safer

Jan 17 2017

FRITSCH Planetary Mills premium line are extremely strong all-purpose mills that offer premium performance, usability and safety. Due to revolutionary rotational speeds of up to 1100 rpm, ultra-fine results are achieved by powerful wet and dry comminution of hard, medium-hard, soft, brittle and moist samples by the high-energy impact of grinding balls in rotating grinding bowls.

Your advantage: extremely short grinding times and reliably reproducible results down into the nano range. FRITSCH Planetary Mills premium line are also a perfect choice for highly efficient mixing and homogenising or for mechanical activation and alloying in materials research.

High-performance grinding down into the nano range – Planetary Mill PULVERISETTE 6 premium line:

  • Extra strong 2.2 kW drive power and extremely high centrifugal acceleration up to 64 g and up to 800 rpm
  • (rotational speed of the bowl 1600 rpm)
  • Motor-driven ServoLOCK clamping of the grinding bowls
  • Safe and user-independent reproducible clamping
  • 2 grinding stations for grinding bowls 160 ml, 250 ml and 500 ml volume
  • Intuitive touchscreen operation with colour display

Nano grinding for small quantities – Planetary Micro Mill PULVERISETTE 7 premium line:

  • Extra strong centrifugal acceleration with up to 95 g and up to 1100 rpm
  • (rotational speed of the bowl 2200 rpm)
  • Extremely fast bowl changing due to SelfLOCK clamping
  • 2 grinding stations for grinding bowls 20 ml, 45 ml and 80 ml volume
  • For the first time grinding bowls and lid form a single unit
  • Intuitive touchscreen operation

Ideal for sample preparation in the areas of: Geology and Mineralogy, Metallurgy, Ceramics, Material Research/Mechanical alloying, Nanotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, Chemistry, Biology, Sample preparation for analysis.

Send us your most difficult sample – we will carry out a complimentary sample grinding for you. Compare for yourself!

