Pittcon Launches New Improved Mobile App with Web Version

Jan 18 2017

The Pittcon marketing department is pleased to announce the release of its official 2017 conference and exposition planning tool, Pittcon at a Glance, which is available in app version for mobile devices (Pittcon 2017) and optimized as a web version.

The app version, available for free download in the App Store for iOS and Android devices and the Kindle Fire, serves as a valuable resource tool before, during and after the event. It acts as an all-inclusive real-time show guide containing details on exhibiting companies, technical sessions, Conferee Networking sessions, short courses, events and local city information.

The Pittcon mobile conference app and web version were developed by Experient. Powerful features will help attendees to stay organized and easily network with each other. The most significant change to this year’s app is that a registered conferee can log in and create an agenda that syncs across all of their  devices. The app also offers the ability to directly access one’s registration account and purchase Short Courses .

Marketing Assistant Kim Palastro, who manages the mobile app implementation, commented, “We are very pleased with this year’s planning tool because of its diverse functionality and enhanced features.  We strongly believe that this tool will help our conferees  organize their time to get the most out of their Pittcon experience.”

It has been a pleasure working with Pittcon on the mobile app, Engage. The implementation process has been extremely smooth, and we are looking forward to having a successful deployment onsite."  She added, “We are excited that registration can be a part of the mobile app experience for Pittcon and offer registrants a better way to build their agendas and navigate the show.

Beth DeFrates, Experient product manager

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

What Sets Leybold's Range of UNIVEX Systems Apart

Ankush Kumar, Sr. Sales/Business Development from Leybold talks to AZoM about their range of Thin Film Deposition Systems and Physical Vapor Deposition systems perfect for Research and Development projects.

What Sets Leybold's Range of UNIVEX Systems Apart

Technology Metals for Industrial 3D Printing

H.C. Starck, suppliers of specialist metals, provide a range of technology metals to be used specifically in additive manufacturing (3D printing). Additive manufacturing allows highly complex and geometrical parts to be produced as a whole - meaning less parts are required to create devices.

Technology Metals for Industrial 3D Printing

A Versatile and Intuitive Force Tester for Production Environments

Force testing is an important step in any production process to ensure that products are of a good quality and are up to standard. Lloyds Instrument's CS Series have been designed exactly for this role with their small footprint, easy to use interface and simple data readouts.

A Versatile and Intuitive Force Tester for Production Environments

More Content from Pittcon

See all content from Pittcon