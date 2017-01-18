Pittcon Launches New Improved Mobile App with Web Version

The Pittcon marketing department is pleased to announce the release of its official 2017 conference and exposition planning tool, Pittcon at a Glance, which is available in app version for mobile devices (Pittcon 2017) and optimized as a web version.

The app version, available for free download in the App Store for iOS and Android devices and the Kindle Fire, serves as a valuable resource tool before, during and after the event. It acts as an all-inclusive real-time show guide containing details on exhibiting companies, technical sessions, Conferee Networking sessions, short courses, events and local city information.

The Pittcon mobile conference app and web version were developed by Experient. Powerful features will help attendees to stay organized and easily network with each other. The most significant change to this year’s app is that a registered conferee can log in and create an agenda that syncs across all of their devices. The app also offers the ability to directly access one’s registration account and purchase Short Courses .

Marketing Assistant Kim Palastro, who manages the mobile app implementation, commented, “We are very pleased with this year’s planning tool because of its diverse functionality and enhanced features. We strongly believe that this tool will help our conferees organize their time to get the most out of their Pittcon experience.”