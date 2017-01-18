Latest advancements in nanoscale IR Spectroscopy – Webinar by Anasys Instruments Santa

Jan 18 2017

Anasys Instruments, the world leader in nanoscale FTIR spectroscopy, is hosting a webinar on January 25th titled “10nm resolution chemical imaging with new Tapping AFM-IR”.

Dr. Craig Prater, CTO, will discuss the release of Tapping AFM-1R & FASTspectra technology, new techniques for quantitative nanoscale IR spectroscopy, and latest research discovers by Anasys customers.

The first webinar will be held on Wednesday January 25th at 8am Pacific Time; 4pm UK; 5pm Europe. Please register with the following link: https://goo.gl/XbltWE

The second webinar will be held on Wednesday January 25th at 4pm Pacific Time; Thursday January 26th 8am Beijing. Please register with the following link: https://goo.gl/nXm2WD

Anasys Instruments is the world leader in nanoscale IR spectroscopy dedicated to delivering innovative AFM based nano-spectroscopy products and solutions that measure spatially varying physical and chemical properties with nanoscale spatial resolution in a diverse range of fields, including polymers, 2D materials, materials science, life science and micro-electronics industry. Our team is focused on providing robust nanoscale chemical spectroscopy and analysis. With a researcher’s productivity always in mind, we deliver integrated hardware and software solutions that clear the path to your next discovery. Nanoscale IR spectroscopy is complemented with techniques such mechanical, thermal, and electrical analysis to provide unique multi-modal capabilities.

