Latest advancements in nanoscale IR Spectroscopy – Webinar by Anasys Instruments Santa

Anasys Instruments, the world leader in nanoscale FTIR spectroscopy, is hosting a webinar on January 25th titled “10nm resolution chemical imaging with new Tapping AFM-IR”.

Dr. Craig Prater, CTO, will discuss the release of Tapping AFM-1R & FASTspectra technology, new techniques for quantitative nanoscale IR spectroscopy, and latest research discovers by Anasys customers.

The first webinar will be held on Wednesday January 25th at 8am Pacific Time; 4pm UK; 5pm Europe. Please register with the following link: https://goo.gl/XbltWE

The second webinar will be held on Wednesday January 25th at 4pm Pacific Time; Thursday January 26th 8am Beijing. Please register with the following link: https://goo.gl/nXm2WD

