Phoenix Balustrading, Delta Balustrades and Q-railing become the First Companies to Secure BSI Kitemark Certification for Balustrades

Jan 18 2017

Lucideon, the international materials development and commercialization company, is pleased to announce that the first BSI Kitemark™ certificates for balustrades have been awarded by British Standards Institution (BSI) to Phoenix Balustrading, Delta Balustrades and Q-railing.

As one of BSI’s associate laboratories and with UKAS accredited test facilities (UKAS accredited testing laboratory No. 0013), the third party testing for the certifications was carried out by Lucideon.

The BSI Kitemark™ for balustrades (or protective barrier systems) is a certification scheme for manufacturers and suppliers of glass and/or metal systems, for use in or around buildings.

We are very pleased to see the first certifications being awarded to manufacturers who came to Lucideon for their testing requirements. By obtaining certification, Phoenix Balustrading part of Cooke Brothers, Delta Balustrades and Q-railing have proved that their balustrade systems lead the market for quality and safety.

Steve Newman, Product Manager, Lucideon,

“Our collaboration with BSI means that between us, we can offer the shortest route to certification.”

Ian Chamberlain, Certification Technical Expert – Construction Products, BSI, said:

“We congratulate the first three companies to be certified to this new scheme, and look forward to working closely with them in the future. As scheme membership grows, the relationship with our clients along with our collaboration with Lucideon will ensure we develop standards to keep pace with the latest developments in barrier design, whilst recognising high quality products. Ultimately this provides specifiers with real choice in the marketplace.”

The internationally recognized BSI Kitemark™ is a voluntary and independent mark of safety and quality and offers true value to consumers, businesses and procurement practices. With UKAS accreditation, benefits include risk reduction, increased customer satisfaction and access to new customers around the world.

Lucideon’s engineers, scientists and technical consultants work from a purpose-built, large-scale structures laboratory, where they provide materials development, testing, consultancy and assurance to some of the biggest names in the industry.

Find out more about Lucideon’s services for the construction industry at www.lucideon.com/construction.

Find out more about BSI Kitemark™ certification at www.bsigroup.com/en-GB/kitemark/product-testing/

