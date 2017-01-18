New Zeus LCP Monofilament Named Top Prize Winner in Innovation Tours

Recently Zeus received consecutive innovation awards at two medtech conferences for its development of a novel extruded Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) for use in percutaneous catheter-based devices. LCP monofilament addresses a market need for medical device components that are suitable for use in MRI-guided vascular intervention. LCP monofilament took the innovation award during its launch at MD&M Minneapolis in September 2016 and again at BIOMEDevice in San Jose in December 2016.

Innovation award winners are chosen for new and technically advanced products that they bring to the medical device manufacturing market. LCP monofilament addresses a significant and continuing need in the medical device industry for a truly MRI-compatible catheter. MRI provides improved imaging capability as compared to traditional techniques like x-ray which exposes patients and clinicians to ionizing radiation. Traditional catheter-based devices that include metallic braiding materials are not suitable for use under MRI. LCP allows for improved imaging under MRI resulting in increased procedure efficacy and better patient outcomes all while removing additional concerns associated with radiation exposure. With exceptional tensile strength, LCP monofilament provides a safe braiding option for medical device manufactures aiming to make next generation catheters and capitalize on the benefits that MRI provides to doctors and patients.

Emily Barnes, Sr. Global Market Manager, CRM/EP, notes that many applications where catheters are employed would benefit from using the LCP monofilament. “Our goal is never innovation for innovation’s sake,” says Barnes. “What excites us the most is when our innovations have wide-ranging impact to make medical devices and procedures safer, less complex, and more cost-effective. These types of advancements benefit everyone from device manufacturers, clinicians, hospitals, and - most importantly - patients.”