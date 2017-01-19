Unique Particle Additive Technology Reduces Friction and Wear to Significantly Contribute to Engine Efficiency

Venture Capital investment includes commercial agreement

High-performance additives are a critical component in engine oils, industrial oils, greases, metal working fluids and coatings

Evonik’s Oil Additives Business Line expects access to this unique nanotechnology to bring high strategic advantage for future market opportunities



Essen/Avenel. Evonik Industries has invested through its venture capital arm in Nanotech Industrial Solutions, Inc. (NIS) headquartered in Avenel (NJ, USA) and now holds a minority share in the company. The parties have agreed not to disclose the volume of the transaction. NIS plans to use the proceeds for further growth of the company. Evonik received a seat on the Board of Directors of NIS. The company, which was founded in 2012, has commercialized a unique particle technology for the lubricants industry and believes to be an emerging leader in high-performance lubricant additives.

NIS produces oil additives for engine oils, oil and water formulations for metalworking lubricants, industrial oils and additive formulations for greases. NIS’ patented technology releases nano structured materials under certain physical conditions. The unique morphology significantly improves friction and wear properties, resulting in a substantial contribution of the technology to resource efficiency of cars, power plants and industrial plants. “By investing in this company, Evonik gains access to inventions in a unique particle technology in lubricants” said Lutz Stoeber, responsible for Evonik’s Venture Capital activities in North America. An additional strategic fit to Evonik results from the potential of the new technology to bring groundbreaking inventions to the lubricants market.

As part of the investment, NIS and the Oil Additives Business Line completed a commercial agreement. “Evonik believes that the investment offers the chance to fulfill even more demanding customer requirements. What’s more, access to the technology of NIS opens up further development opportunities for our current products as well as new products in our existing and also future markets,” emphasized Ralf Düssel, head of the Oil Additives Business Line.

Today’s announcement marks a key milestone in NIS’ journey to take cutting edge nanotechnology into the lubricant industry. Working together, we [NIS] and Evonik can take to market transformational products in the lubricant additives industry and beyond. Eugene Kverel, President and CEO of NIS.

EcoMachines Ventures, an early investor in NIS, advised on the investment and assisted with the structuring of the transaction. EcoMachines Ventures CEO Dr. Ilian Iliev said “We are excited at the pace at which NIS is developing into a market leader. The support of a leading industry player such as Evonik will help the company grow faster and into many more markets”.

Our patented nanotechnology is already making a massive impact with customers around the world and to have on board such a recognized company like Evonik will help to develop a global presence. Evonik is known to be one of the world’s most innovative companies and to have them as an investor in NIS is a further step in our substantial growth. Todd Cawley Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing

Evonik’s Oil Additives Business Line develops additive technologies for improving fuel and energy efficiency as well as productivity in engine and gear oils and hydraulic fluids. It focuses on solutions that contribute to the resource-efficient lubricants of tomorrow.

Evonik plans to invest a total of €100 million in promising start-ups with innovative technologies and in leading specialized venture capital funds as part of its venture capital activities. Regional focuses are Europe, the United States and Asia. Currently, Evonik holds stakes in ten start-ups and four funds.