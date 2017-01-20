Pittcon Announces Call for Nominations for 2018 Awards

The Pittcon sponsors, Spectroscopy Society of Pittsburgh (SSP) and Society of Analytical Chemists of Pittsburgh (SACP), are pleased to announce the call for nominations for four prestigious annual awards that will be presented during Pittcon 2018 in Orlando, Florida.

For complete requirements, guidelines and submission instructions for all the awards, please visit www.pittcon.org.

SSP Call for Nominations

The Pittsburgh Spectroscopy Award is in recognition of an individual's outstanding contributions in the field of applied spectroscopy. Nomination Deadline: April 30, 2017.

The Ralph N. Adams Award in Bioanalytical Chemistry  recognizes noteworthy contributions to the field of bioanalytical chemistry, broadly defined. The recipient will have introduced a significant technique, theory, instrument or application important to the life sciences and provided an exceptional environment to educate bioanalytical chemists. Nomination deadline: May 1, 2017

SACP Call for Nominations

Pittsburgh Analytical Chemistry Award honors an individual's impact to the field of analytical chemistry including the introduction of a substantial technique, theory or instrument or providing exceptional training or a fertile environment for progress in analytical chemistry. Nomination deadline is April 30, 2017.

Pittsburgh Conference Achievement Award is a tribute to an individual for outstanding achievements in the fields of analytical chemistry and/or applied spectroscopy within 10 years after completion of his/her Ph.D. work. To be eligible for the 2018 award, nominees must have completed their Ph. D. no earlier than March 1, 2006. Nomination deadline is April 20, 2017.

 

