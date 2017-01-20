Wyatt Technology Announces: The Next Generation Viscometer for GPC

Polymer or protein, online viscometry for GPC just got an upgrade.

Achieve new levels of performance in macromolecular characterization, to determine molar mass, size, conformation and branching ratio.

Incorporating multiple technological breakthroughs, Wyatt Technology's innovative new ViscoStar III overcomes the limitations of conventional differential viscometers. The ViscoStar III gives you more data, on more samples.

The ViscoStar III analyzes:

• Intrinsic viscosity and molar mass

• Size, conformation and branching ratio

• Linear and branched polymers

• Samples in corrosive solvents, including high-salt buffers

• Proteins, peptides and other macromolecules with molecular weights from hundreds of g/mol to tens of millions of g/mol

• Polymers not amenable to light scattering measurements:strongly fluorescing, weakly scattering or in opaque solvents

Continue on to learn more about the ViscoStar III's innovations and how intrinsic viscosity measurements with enhanced sensitivity can meet your analytical challenges.