TOPTICA Presents New TopWave cw UV Laser at 266 nm

TOPTICA launches their first member of the new TopWave ultraviolet cw laser series that aims at industrial applications. The “TopWave 266” provides 150 mW cw output power at a wavelength of 266 nm and < 1 MHz linewidth. It stands out with an excellent power stability, ultra-low noise operation and a premium beam quality.

TOPTICA’s new TopWave is an industrial-grad cw UV laser that provides 150 mW output at a 266 nm wavelength.

The TopWave laser series incorporates successful building blocks from TOPTICA’s scientific tunable UV lasers (e.g. the excellent SUV cavity design) and takes the performance of these lasers to a plug-and-play level. The entire UV beam path is enclosed in an especially sealed compartment. In combination with a fully automated shifter of the SHG crystal this enables a typical lifetime > 10,000 hours, which is key for the use in any industrial application.

Due to its reliability and industrial endurance behavior, the TopWave is an excellent addition to the cw DUV laser market. Future power upgrades and additional TopWave models with other UV wavelengths will be released in the near future. The TopWave product line is ideal for applications like semicon inspection, optical lithography, Laser mastering and Raman spectroscopy.

The TopWave laser will be displayed at Booth 923 during the Photonics West 2017 (Jan. 28th – Feb. 2nd) in San Francisco.

