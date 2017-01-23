New Hot Runner Nozzles For Thin-Wall And Thick-Wall Applications

The Italian hot runner specialist HRSflow will present in its Multitech line – in which HRSflow has expanded hot runner solutions for multi-cavity molds – new hot runner nozzles of the MTR range, designed for both thin-wall and thick-wall injection molding processes. Additionally, the company will inform about the advances of the partnership between HRSflow Multitech and Plastic Technologies, Inc. (PTI), a global leader in plastic packaging development for single-serve beverage and food capsules.

Related Stories

MTR hot runner nozzles for multicavity large scale production

In the multicavity sector, HRSflow Multitech offers hot runner solutions for injection molds designed for large-scale production of packaging, caps and closures, articles for medical technology, electrical and electronics, and the automotive industry. The focus here is on high cavity numbers, short cycle times, homogeneous balancing, and rapid color changes. The new MTR hot runner nozzle is available in three specifications: MTR-T, MTR-M and MTR-S. Their common distinguishing factor is the high resistance of the nozzle tip to wear and tear.

  • MTR-T nozzle is specifically designed for the injection molding of large containers with wall thicknesses as from 0.45 mm and a flow length to wall thickness ratio up to 350. Injection pressures up to 2,200 bar and high melt throughputs up to 180 g/s can be attained. With its high process stability, this hot runner nozzle is also suitable for decorative injection molding using the IML process (In-mold Labeling).
  • MTR-M nozzle offers advantages in the injection molding of polyesters to produce thick-walled parts with a high-gloss finish. When used for cosmetic packaging, household articles or in medical technology, wall thicknesses of 20 mm and more can be produced without problem.
  • MTR-S type has also been developed for thick-walled parts with a wall thickness of up to 20 mm, but is geared specifically to the injection molding of Surlyn®, a crystal-clear ionomer from DuPont.

Reduced time-to-market for beverage and food capsules

Moreover with the explosive growth of single-serve beverage and food capsules, HRSflow Multitech and Plastic Technologies, Inc., a global leader in plastic package development, have partnered to provide brand owners with a turnkey commercialization pathway. The significant technical knowledge both companies have in this area will help improve speed-to-market and drive commercial success.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

A High-Resolution, Customisable Spectroscopy Platform for OEMs

The Rhea is a high-end spectroscopy platform that has been specifically designed with OEMs in mind. The spectrometer can be fine tuned for different applications by focusing on specific areas of the spectrum and uses a novel internal calibration method to give highly accurate results.

A High-Resolution, Customisable Spectroscopy Platform for OEMs

What Sets Leybold's Range of UNIVEX Systems Apart

Ankush Kumar, Sr. Sales/Business Development from Leybold talks to AZoM about their range of Thin Film Deposition Systems and Physical Vapor Deposition systems perfect for Research and Development projects.

What Sets Leybold's Range of UNIVEX Systems Apart

Technology Metals for Industrial 3D Printing

H.C. Starck, suppliers of specialist metals, provide a range of technology metals to be used specifically in additive manufacturing (3D printing). Additive manufacturing allows highly complex and geometrical parts to be produced as a whole - meaning less parts are required to create devices.

Technology Metals for Industrial 3D Printing
The Co-act Gripper JL1 from Schunk

The Co-act Gripper JL1 from Schunk

The Co-act gripper JL1 is the latest SCHUNK technology carrier, and with it, SCHUNK is setting the stage for the first intelligent HRC gripper that directly interacts with humans.

From SCHUNK Inc.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »