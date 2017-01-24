Powder Metallurgy Machinability Seminar Program Available

Registration has opened for the Powder Metallurgy (PM) Machinability Seminar, which will be held April 4–5, 2017, at Penn Stater Conference Center Hotel, State College, Pennsylvania. This seminar focuses on improving company operations in terms of higher-quality parts, reduced costs, and greater profits.

The seminar will feature programing focusing on fundamentals critical to increasing productivity and efficiency. Over two-full days, attendees will learn:

Fundamental knowledge of machining and tooling

An end-user's view of suppliers' machining capabilities

About additives and machinability

How to improve machinability

How to select the right cutting fluid & economics of tool choice

How coatings can reduce tool wear

The impact PM material morphology has on machining

Numerous case studies

This is the first PM Machinability seminar to be held since 2011 and is a unique opportunity for companies looking to stay up-to-date on the latest methods and techniques in machining and tooling PM parts. PM industry leaders will share their insights and discuss methods for improving productivity. Dan Messina, technical services manager, Metal Powder Industries Federation (MPIF)

To learn more about the PM Machinability Seminar, visit: https://www.mpif.org/meetings/machinability-seminar.asp

Metal Powder Industries Federation is the North American trade association formed by the powder metallurgy industry to advance the interests of the metal powder producing and consuming industries and provides a single point of reference for all MPIF member companies.