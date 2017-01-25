Automating Particulate Analysis on Filter Papers

Prior Scientific announces the HH201 and HH201F filter sample holders for its precise H101A and flat top H101F ProScanÂ® motorised microscope stages.

The new sample holders enable quick, efficient and precise automated imaging and analysis of 47 mm diameter filters using ProScanÂ® motorised stages on upright microscopes. The new sample holders are designed to hold the filter securely, yet still leave a 45.5 mm diameter viewable, allowing analysis of almost the entire surface.

Inspection of filters is critical in many industrial processes. This process is vital for fulfilling the requirements of regulations, such as ISO 16232, which covers the characterisation and measurement of particulate contamination of the parts, components and assemblies which make up the fluid circuits of motor vehicle combustion engines. Filter inspection is important in the design and testing of engines, allowing manufacturers to identify the parts of an engine prone to wear by the metal particles caught on 47mm filters. From both a regulatory and manufacturing perspective, accurate imaging of these filter papers is thus essential.

The new sample holders used on ProScanÂ® microscope stages and controlled by Priorâ€™s powerful ProScanÂ® III control system enables any filter analysis application to be easily integrated into an automated imaging system thereby offering considerable potential savings in both time and money.

A datasheet for these sample holders is available from Prior Scientific at http://www.prior-scientific.co.uk//files/Filter%20paper%20sample%20holder.pdf , or contact Prior Scientific on [email protected] / +44-1223-881711 for further information.

Prior Scientific has been manufacturing top quality, high performance equipment and instruments for optical microscopy since 1919. Prior Scientific produces a wide range of motorised stages, system controllers, robotic sample loaders and illumination devices. To find out more about this range of products please visit www.prior.com