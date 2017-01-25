Automating Particulate Analysis on Filter Papers

Prior Scientific announces the HH201 and HH201F filter sample holders for its precise H101A and flat top H101F ProScanÂ® motorised microscope stages.

Related Stories

The new sample holders enable quick, efficient and precise automated imaging and analysis of 47 mm diameter filters using ProScanÂ® motorised stages on upright microscopes. The new sample holders are designed to hold the filter securely, yet still leave a 45.5 mm diameter viewable, allowing analysis of almost the entire surface.

Inspection of filters is critical in many industrial processes. This process is vital for fulfilling the requirements of regulations, such as ISO 16232, which covers the characterisation and measurement of particulate contamination of the parts, components and assemblies which make up the fluid circuits of motor vehicle combustion engines. Filter inspection is important in the design and testing of engines, allowing manufacturers to identify the parts of an engine prone to wear by the metal particles caught on 47mm filters. From both a regulatory and manufacturing perspective, accurate imaging of these filter papers is thus essential.

The new sample holders used on ProScanÂ® microscope stages and controlled by Priorâ€™s powerful ProScanÂ® III control system enables any filter analysis application to be easily integrated into an automated imaging system thereby offering considerable potential savings in both time and money.

A datasheet for these sample holders is available from Prior Scientific at http://www.prior-scientific.co.uk//files/Filter%20paper%20sample%20holder.pdf , or contact Prior Scientific on [email protected] / +44-1223-881711 for further information.

Prior Scientific has been manufacturing top quality, high performance equipment and instruments for optical microscopy since 1919. Prior Scientific produces a wide range of motorised stages, system controllers, robotic sample loaders and illumination devices. To find out more about this range of products please visit www.prior.com

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

A High-Resolution, Customisable Spectroscopy Platform for OEMs

The Rhea is a high-end spectroscopy platform that has been specifically designed with OEMs in mind. The spectrometer can be fine tuned for different applications by focusing on specific areas of the spectrum and uses a novel internal calibration method to give highly accurate results.

A High-Resolution, Customisable Spectroscopy Platform for OEMs

What Sets Leybold's Range of UNIVEX Systems Apart

Ankush Kumar, Sr. Sales/Business Development from Leybold talks to AZoM about their range of Thin Film Deposition Systems and Physical Vapor Deposition systems perfect for Research and Development projects.

What Sets Leybold's Range of UNIVEX Systems Apart
The LMI5000 Melt Flow Indexer for Evaluating Polymer Melt Flow Characteristics

The LMI5000 Melt Flow Indexer for Evaluating Polymer Melt Flow Characteristics

The LMI is a cultivation of feedback received from customers incorporating a series of key options and features: Color Touch-Screen Display incorporating a user friendly menu structure, pneumatic weight lift system with stackable weights, higher accuracy digital encoder, USB communications, a force packer, software and NEW! auto cutter option.

From Dynisco

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »