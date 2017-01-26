TOPTICA Strengthens Customized Solutions & Innovation by Spinning-off TOPTICA Projects GmbH

In order to serve high complexity laser projects more efficiently TOPTICA Photonics AG has founded its new subsidiary TOPTICA Projects GmbH. TOPTICA Projects will be focusing on customized laser solutions, innovation and technology development. In addition, it will become the new home of TOPTICA’s award-winning Guide Star laser activities. The office is also located in Gräfelfing/Munich and operation has started on October 3rd 2016.

Frank Lison, managing director and CEO of the new TOPTICA Projects states: “Access to latest technology for integration into customized laser system solutions have been instrumental to TOPTICA’s growth in the past and opened up new markets as well. Within TOPTICA Projects we will be able to give such activities a much stronger emphasis and secure long-term technology leadership for all of TOPTICA.”

The current team of six employees combines more than a century of experience in development of specialty laser solutions covering the spectral range from deep UV to MIR. The expertise includes continuous wave diode lasers as well as ultrashort pulse fiber lasers for the low and high power regime. Wilhelm Kaenders, president of TOPTICA Photonics and co-serving as managing director

TOPTICA Projects will take over full responsibility for all existing and future Guide Star Laser activities of TOPTICA. Besides this already established business, TOPTICA Projects focuses on specialty laser systems that are beyond TOPTICA’s off the shelf components and modules, i.e. laser systems with very high technical complexity and/or longer development times.