ACS Motion Control Joins Forces with PI

The acquisition of ACS further demonstrates PI’s technical leadership and marketplace focus to provide OEMs with complete customized motion systems solutions.

Motion control and nanopositioning systems global leader PI (Physik Instrumente) is proud to announce the acquisition of 80% of the Israeli-based company, ACS Motion Control, a well-known developer and manufacturer of controllers and drives for multi-axis systems.

A Strong Future Together

With this investment, PI is better able to serve industrial customers with complete tailored systems that can be easily integrated into a wide variety of automation environments. One such use is PI’s range of multi-axis air bearing linear stages with magnetic direct drive that are suitable for precision material processing, inspection systems, mounting applications or digital printing. ACS will continue to be independent within the PI Group, the management will not change, and they will continue to supply existing customers.

PI is a leading manufacturer of precision motion control equipment, piezo motors, air bearing stages, and hexapod parallel-kinematics for semiconductor applications, photonics, bio-nano-technology and medical engineering. PI has been developing and manufacturing standard & custom precision products with piezoceramic and electromagnetic drives for 4 decades. The company has been ISO 9001 certified since 1994 and provides innovative, high-quality solutions for OEM and research. The PI group employs more than 1,000 people worldwide in 15 subsidiaries and R&D / engineering centers on 3 continents.

ACS is a global leading manufacturer of motion controllers and drives. The company was founded in 1985; it develops, manufactures, and sells high-performance EtherCAT®-based controller and drive solutions for multi-axis drive systems. ACS is headquartered in Migdal Ha´Emek, Israel and has sales and support centers in the USA, Germany, China, and South Korea. www.acsmotioncontrol.com

