Production Monitoring for Zero Defect Output

Kistler Instruments will be holding a free production monitoring seminar/workshop at the Holiday Inn, Solihull on the 1st March 2017. Hands on workstation sessions will provide practical insight into the application of force, pressure, torque and surface strain sensors using the Kistler maXYmos production monitoring systems for zero defect manufacturing.

In addition, there will be an Introduction to the Kistler electro-mechanical joining systems using the maXYmos NC production monitoring system.

Places on the free seminar/workshop, including refreshments and lunch, are limited and must be booked by the 17th February 2017. To reserve a place, email Shaun Egglestone at [email protected]

