CleanTech by Laser Photonics: New Laser Systems Clean and Prepare Surfaces Safely and Quickly

Fonon Corporation (OTC: FNON) today announced the release of the CleanTech™ product line for surface preparation, paint removal, and surface cleaning.  Marketed under the Laser Photonics™ brand, the CleanTech laser systems offer a non-abrasive cleaning process that is safer and more eco-friendly. This is a distinct advantage over costly traditional methods such as chemicals or abrasive blasting systems which also have a negative environmental impact, hazardous fumes, or can wear on the substrate and damage the material.

CleanTech laser systems remove coatings, contaminants and residues with the use of high energy laser sources and are the most cost-effective and, to a degree, revolutionary method of industrial cleaning and surface preparation.  By further expanding our line of laser material processing systems, Fonon creates opportunity not only for the industrial giants, but also for small manufacturers to take advantage of the most advanced industrial-grade Class 1 laser cleaning and surface treatment equipment available – all while ensuring user safety, quality of work, and an enormous improvement in environment and efficiency.

The CleanTech product line can be used for various applications across a multitude of industries including:

  • paint and epoxy removal for items such as aviation parts
  • mold cleaning for the rubber and tire industries
  • weld preparation
  • metal parts cleaning
  • anodizing removal
  • surface conditioning for better adhesion
  • rust and corrosion removal for items such as tools and surgical instruments
  • degreasing

Included in the line are the CleanTech Stationary Unit which operates as a standalone or can easily be integrated into a production line; and the CleanTech Hand-Held which is a portable unit, making it useful in the field or on the factory floor. CleanTech has an integrated dust and residue collection system and can allow for a 3D scanner option to clean parts with complicated shapes. To learn more, visit http://www.laserphotonics.us/

