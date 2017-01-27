Free Webinar “How To Calculate A Pair Distribution Function With Panalytical’s Highscore Software Suite”

PANalytical, one of the world’s leading suppliers of analytical instrumentation and software for X-ray and related techniques, announces their free webinar ‘How to calculate a pair distribution function with PANalytical’s HighScore suite’ on February 16, 2017 presented by Dr. Marco Sommariva, Application Competence Center - Team Leader XRD, PANalytical B.V., the Netherlands.

The pair distribution function (PDF) provides the probability of finding atoms separated by a certain distance; useful information about the short- and long-range ordering of the atoms in the materials can be extracted from the analysis of the PDF. Because atomic periodicity is not a requirement for the analysis, the PDF method is best suited for the analysis of amorphous and nanomaterials, but also for disordered crystalline materials.

The main requirement of this type of analysis is the collection of data till a high scattering vector Q (= 4psinq/l), achieved by the use of very short X-ray wavelengths.

In this webinar we will show how the PDF calculation has now been implemented in the latest version of our HighScore suite, from the initial data treatment of the total scattering data to the necessary corrections, normalization and the final generation of the PDF.

Webinar details

- Title: How to calculate a pair distribution function with PANalytical’s HighScore suite

- Date: February 16, 2017

- Time: 10:00 AM EDT (4:00 PM CET)

- Duration: 60 minutes

- Presenter: Marco Sommariva, Teamleader XRD, PANalytical B.V., the Netherlands.

Click here to register.

For more information on PANalytical’ scheduled webinars see www.panalytical.com/webinars