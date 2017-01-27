Excelitas Technologies Introduces New µPAX-2 Pulsed Xenon Light Source

Compact Flash Lamp Delivers Exceptional Arc Stability and Simplified OEM Integration for Point of Care Analytics and Spectrophotometry Applications

Excelitas Technologies® Corp., a global technology leader focused on delivering innovative, customized photonic solutions, today introduced the µPAX-2, a 2-watt pulsed Xenon light source that provides microsecond-duration pulses of broadband light with exceptional arc stability.

Related Stories

The new µPAX-2 combines an innovative lamp design with state-of-the-art circuitry and components into a packaged Xenon light source that simplifies integration. This compact solution contains the flash lamp, trigger circuit and power supply in an EMI-suppressant enclosure. Applications for Excelitas’ µPAX-2 include UV/Vis spectrophotometry, point-of-care analytics, environmental and absorption analysis, fluorescence triggering, immunoassays and microplate readers.

The µPAX-2 offers a superior stability guarantee (≤ 1.0% CV) compared to competitive products. Its broadband, EMI suppression design minimizes electromagnetic interference with other devices to provide OEMs with a precision-aligned light source that offers efficient coupling, high stability and maximum reliability to meet the demanding needs of analytical applications.

The new µPAX-2 incorporates significant design changes, and we are very excited to unveil it as the latest addition to our popular PAX family of Xenon Light Engine Modules. Daeveloped in response to customer demand, µPAX-2 provides a cost-effective, high-performance light source solution that can be easily integrated into OEM products.

Mark Gaston, Product Manager at Excelitas Technologies.

µPAX-2 will debut at Photonics West in San Francisco, CA, January 31 – February 2, 2017 at Excelitas Technologies’ exhibit: Booth # 1423. For more information about Excelitas, visit www.excelitas.com.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Pre-Straightened Wire for Medical Devices

Straight Linear Torque (SLT® ) wire is a custom engineered solution from Fort Wayne Metals. The wire is designed to be an extremely straight, off-the-spool solution that removes the need for polishing SLT wire is provided in four different types meaning it is accessible to any kind of manufacturer.

Pre-Straightened Wire for Medical Devices

Precitech Solutions for the Automotive Industry

In this interview, Jeff Roblee, VP of Technology, and Ed Freyenhagen, Director of Engineering, talk about key applications for ultra precision machining in the automotive industry and the enabling technologies that make realizing them possible.

Precitech Solutions for the Automotive Industry

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »