Excelitas Technologies Introduces New µPAX-2 Pulsed Xenon Light Source

Compact Flash Lamp Delivers Exceptional Arc Stability and Simplified OEM Integration for Point of Care Analytics and Spectrophotometry Applications

Excelitas Technologies® Corp., a global technology leader focused on delivering innovative, customized photonic solutions, today introduced the µPAX-2, a 2-watt pulsed Xenon light source that provides microsecond-duration pulses of broadband light with exceptional arc stability.

The new µPAX-2 combines an innovative lamp design with state-of-the-art circuitry and components into a packaged Xenon light source that simplifies integration. This compact solution contains the flash lamp, trigger circuit and power supply in an EMI-suppressant enclosure. Applications for Excelitas’ µPAX-2 include UV/Vis spectrophotometry, point-of-care analytics, environmental and absorption analysis, fluorescence triggering, immunoassays and microplate readers.

The µPAX-2 offers a superior stability guarantee (≤ 1.0% CV) compared to competitive products. Its broadband, EMI suppression design minimizes electromagnetic interference with other devices to provide OEMs with a precision-aligned light source that offers efficient coupling, high stability and maximum reliability to meet the demanding needs of analytical applications.

The new µPAX-2 incorporates significant design changes, and we are very excited to unveil it as the latest addition to our popular PAX family of Xenon Light Engine Modules. Daeveloped in response to customer demand, µPAX-2 provides a cost-effective, high-performance light source solution that can be easily integrated into OEM products. Mark Gaston, Product Manager at Excelitas Technologies.

µPAX-2 will debut at Photonics West in San Francisco, CA, January 31 – February 2, 2017 at Excelitas Technologies’ exhibit: Booth # 1423. For more information about Excelitas, visit www.excelitas.com.