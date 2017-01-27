Spectro Scientific Releases New Version of FluidScan Handheld Infrared Oil Analyzer

Spectro Scientific, one of the worldâ€™s largest suppliers of oil, fuel, and processed water analysis instrumentation and software, has introduced Version 5 of its FluidScanÂ® portable infrared oil analyzer technology. FluidScan oil chemistry analysis enables users to determine when oil is no longer fit for use due to liquid contamination or other degradation. Lubrication abnormalities are a major cause of equipment downtime and failure.

FluidScan Version 5 includes a variety of new features that improve performance and enhance user experience. The new version of the patented FluidScan technology lowers limits of detection (LODs) on total water measurement for turbine oils from 1000 ppm to 300 ppm, boosting analysis sensitivity and accuracy. The new FluidScan oil library doubles in size from 300 oils to more than 700. The enlarged library facilitates analysis and matching of more than 97 percent of the oils Spectro customers reported using over the last 12 months. Measurement stability is reinforced by a new infrared background measurement function.

In regard to ease of use, Spectro has modified key functions such as data viewing and matching to increase analysis speed by four times compared to previous versions. A new data synchronization function enables users to manage data simply and reliably, and enhancements in software and firmware updates assure a streamlined upgrade process.

FluidScan analysis provides direct, immediate measurement of water, total acid number (TAN), oxidation, glycol, total base number (TBN) and other parameters via Spectroâ€™s patented Direct Infrared Spectroscopy (DIR) technology. DIR operates without wet chemistry and requires no solvents; only one drop of oil is needed for analysis.

The on-site analysis capability of FluidScan technology eliminates the wait associated with outsourcing laboratory analyses. The results highly correlate to TAN and TBN laboratory tests conducted with ASTM D664 and D4739 titration methods and water tests with the ASTM D6304 Karl Fischer Titration method.

FluidScan V5 is an element of Spectroâ€™s comprehensive MiniLabâ„¢ suite of fluid-analysis systems. FluidScanâ€™s ability to provide direct quantitative measurement of a fluidâ€™s condition plays an important role in machine condition monitoring for proactive and predictive maintenance programs. Such programs provide critical protection of key capital assets.

Together with the FluidScan V5 release, Spectro also released software and firmware updates for the rest of the MiniLab system, including SpectrOil 120C, LaserNet Fines Q230 and the SpectroVisc Q3050 portable viscometer.

This new version of FluidScan illustrates Spectroâ€™s continuing effort to develop and upgrade its products and increase their utility and usability for our customers around the world. Spectro president and CEO Brian Mitchell

For more information, please visit www.spectrosci.com, or call 978-431-1120.