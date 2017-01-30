Rigaku Publishes New Brochure for the NANOHUNTER II Benchtop Total Reflection X-Ray Fluorescence (TXRF) Spectrometer

Rigaku NANOHUNTER II benchtop TXRF spectrometer

Rigaku Corporation today announced the publication of a brochure that describes the newly introduced Rigaku NANOHUNTER II benchtop total reflection X-ray fluorescence (TXRF) spectrometer. This eight-page document provides an overview of capabilities, basic specifications and application options.

Titled NANOHUNTER II - Total reflection X-ray fluorescence spectrometer, the document provides guidance for geologists, chemists, biochemists, biologists, materials scientists and engineers seeking state-of-the-art non-destructive ultra-trace elemental analysis solutions.

The original Rigaku NANOHUNTER benchtop spectrometer offered comprehensive trace element and materials characterization analysis capabilities to a broad range of research disciplines. The completely redesigned, next generation NANOHUNTER® II spectrometer features a number of advancements, including a high-power 600 W X-ray source, molybdenum (Mo) excitation for improved sensitivity, a newly developed mirror (optic) and a large-area silicon drift detector (SDD). It enables high-sensitivity ultra-trace elemental analysis, in liquids or on solid surfaces to the parts-per-billion (ppb) level, and offers over an order of magnitude (12X) greater X-ray tube power, along with a high-precision goniometer, enabling unparalleled high-sensitivity ultra-trace elemental analysis in both TXRF and grazing incidence X-ray fluorescence (GI-XRF) modes.

The new brochure features an overview of X-ray fluorescence and the principles of TXRF, and describes the unique capabilities of the system, including the detection of a wide range of elements - from Al (aluminum, atomic no. 13) to U (uranium, atomic no. 92) - and measurement of extremely small samples, along with its automated measurement functionality. An overview of applications for a range of sample types, along with essential product specifications, completes the brochure.

For more information about the NANOHUNTER II TXRF spectrometer or to request the brochure, visit http://www.rigaku.com/products/xrf/nanohunter