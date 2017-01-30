Rigaku Publishes New Brochure for the NANOHUNTER II Benchtop Total Reflection X-Ray Fluorescence (TXRF) Spectrometer

Rigaku NANOHUNTER II benchtop TXRF spectrometer

Rigaku Corporation today announced the publication of a brochure that describes the newly introduced Rigaku NANOHUNTER II benchtop total reflection X-ray fluorescence (TXRF) spectrometer. This eight-page document provides an overview of capabilities, basic specifications and application options.

Titled NANOHUNTER II - Total reflection X-ray fluorescence spectrometer, the document provides guidance for geologists, chemists, biochemists, biologists, materials scientists and engineers seeking state-of-the-art non-destructive ultra-trace elemental analysis solutions.

The original Rigaku NANOHUNTER benchtop spectrometer offered comprehensive trace element and materials characterization analysis capabilities to a broad range of research disciplines. The completely redesigned, next generation NANOHUNTER® II spectrometer features a number of advancements, including a high-power 600 W X-ray source, molybdenum (Mo) excitation for improved sensitivity, a newly developed mirror (optic) and a large-area silicon drift detector (SDD). It enables high-sensitivity ultra-trace elemental analysis, in liquids or on solid surfaces to the parts-per-billion (ppb) level, and offers over an order of magnitude (12X) greater X-ray tube power, along with a high-precision goniometer, enabling unparalleled high-sensitivity ultra-trace elemental analysis in both TXRF and grazing incidence X-ray fluorescence (GI-XRF) modes.

The new brochure features an overview of X-ray fluorescence and the principles of TXRF, and describes the unique capabilities of the system, including the detection of a wide range of elements - from Al (aluminum, atomic no. 13) to U (uranium, atomic no. 92) - and measurement of extremely small samples, along with its automated measurement functionality. An overview of applications for a range of sample types, along with essential product specifications, completes the brochure.

For more information about the NANOHUNTER II TXRF spectrometer or to request the brochure, visit http://www.rigaku.com/products/xrf/nanohunter

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Pre-Straightened Wire for Medical Devices

Straight Linear Torque (SLT® ) wire is a custom engineered solution from Fort Wayne Metals. The wire is designed to be an extremely straight, off-the-spool solution that removes the need for polishing SLT wire is provided in four different types meaning it is accessible to any kind of manufacturer.

Pre-Straightened Wire for Medical Devices

Precitech Solutions for the Automotive Industry

In this interview, Jeff Roblee, VP of Technology, and Ed Freyenhagen, Director of Engineering, talk about key applications for ultra precision machining in the automotive industry and the enabling technologies that make realizing them possible.

Precitech Solutions for the Automotive Industry

More Content from Rigaku Corporation

See all content from Rigaku Corporation