Reliable Control of Exothermic Reactions

The DrySyn® SnowStorm ONE from Asynt is designed to provide reliable temperature control of exothermic reactions.

Related Stories

The affordably priced DrySyn® SnowStorm ONE accommodates single standard round-bottomed reaction flasks from 50ml to 1000ml. Interchange of reaction flasks is easy and takes just seconds without disrupting the circulation fluid as is required when using expensive jacketed reaction vessels.

Operated with a suitable recirculating thermostat system, the DrySyn® Snowstorm ONE allows you to precisely set and control reaction temperature anywhere between -30 and +160C.  The ability to precisely control a temperature ramp makes it particularly of interest to polymorph studies.  Optional insulation helps to improve performance and keep the apparatus ice free when operating sub-zero.

The stable controlled performance of the DrySyn® SnowStorm ONE means that even overnight reactions can be performed with complete confidence. Independent tests have shown that exothermic chemistries are safer and better controlled than when using an ice bath.   

The DrySyn® SnowStorm ONE is offered with a choice of magnetic hotplate stirrer or with an overhead stirrer when more viscous samples are encountered.

For further information on the DrySyn® Snowstorm ONE please visit www.asynt.com/product/drysynsnowstormone/ or contact Asynt on +44-1638-781709 / enquiries@asynt.com.

Asynt is a leading supplier of affordable products, consumables and services for chemists in industry and academia.  With staff of trained chemists - Asynt is able to draw upon this in-depth applications knowledge to provide a high level of customer support for its DrySyn Heating Blocks, Controlled Lab Reactors, Synthesis Tools, Evaporators, Circulators, Temperature Control Systems, Vacuum Pumps and Laboratory Safety Equipment.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Pre-Straightened Wire for Medical Devices

Straight Linear Torque (SLT® ) wire is a custom engineered solution from Fort Wayne Metals. The wire is designed to be an extremely straight, off-the-spool solution that removes the need for polishing SLT wire is provided in four different types meaning it is accessible to any kind of manufacturer.

Pre-Straightened Wire for Medical Devices

Precitech Solutions for the Automotive Industry

In this interview, Jeff Roblee, VP of Technology, and Ed Freyenhagen, Director of Engineering, talk about key applications for ultra precision machining in the automotive industry and the enabling technologies that make realizing them possible.

Precitech Solutions for the Automotive Industry

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »