Meet Jet Edge Water Jet Cutting Experts at Metalworking Manufacturing & Production Expo April 18 in Winnipeg

Jet Edge Manufactures Water Jet Systems for Precision CNC Water Jet Cutting, Mobile Water jet Cutting, UHP Surface Preparation, Cleaning

Meet face to face with water jet technology and metal fabrication experts from Jet Edge and Elliott-Matsuura Canada at the Metalworking Manufacturing & Production Expo, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 18 at the Victoria Inn Hotel & Convention Centre in Winnipeg.

During this informative table-top forum, attendees will have the opportunity to discuss their water  jet cutting applications with experts from Jet Edge and its Canadian distributor Elliott-Matsuura Canada Inc. Admission is free.

Jet Edge manufactures complete systems for precision water jet cutting, mobile waterjet cutting, and UHP cleaning and surface preparation applications.  It offers the widest range of waterjet pumps in the industry, including hydraulic intensifier pumps and direct drive pumps.  Models are available in 36,000 psi, 60,000 psi and 75,000 psi pressures; electric and diesel, 30-280hp.

For more information about the Metalworking Manufacturing & Production Expo, visit www.mmpshow.com.

For more information about Jet Edge, visit www.jetedge.com,  e-mail sales@jetedge.com or call 1-800-JET-EDGE or 763-497-8700. Follow us on Twitter @jetedge.

Established in 1984, Jet Edge is a global designer and manufacturer of waterjet systems for precision cutting, surface preparation and coating removal. Jet Edge systems are used around the world in a broad range of industries, from the world's leading airlines to automotive, aerospace, industrial manufacturers, machine and job shops. Jet Edge waterjets are proudly made in U.S.A.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Pre-Straightened Wire for Medical Devices

Straight Linear Torque (SLT® ) wire is a custom engineered solution from Fort Wayne Metals. The wire is designed to be an extremely straight, off-the-spool solution that removes the need for polishing SLT wire is provided in four different types meaning it is accessible to any kind of manufacturer.

Pre-Straightened Wire for Medical Devices

Precitech Solutions for the Automotive Industry

In this interview, Jeff Roblee, VP of Technology, and Ed Freyenhagen, Director of Engineering, talk about key applications for ultra precision machining in the automotive industry and the enabling technologies that make realizing them possible.

Precitech Solutions for the Automotive Industry

More Content from Jet Edge, Inc.

See all content from Jet Edge, Inc.