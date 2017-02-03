XYZTEC Launches Fully Automated 6.4M Pixel Vertical View Camera Systems

XYZTEC release a range of 6.4M pixel vertical view camera systems with the addition of Coaxial (Light Field) and improved Diffused (Dark Field) illumination.

These new systems increase automation capability and complement our existing high magnification image capture.

The all new systems come with magnifications of 5X, 3X or Wide View (corresponding fields of view 1.5x1mm, 2.7x1.8mm and 15x11mm). This range covers high magnification test failure mode analysis and image capture through to fiducial mark analysis and wire detect enabling full automatic testing even when the position of the wires varies between sample batches.

One, two or three vertical view camera systems can be mounted on a Sigma bond tester enabling the full range of magnifications. The systems are rigidly mounted with no moving parts (like mechanical zooms) to ensure the highest image positional accuracy. The new 6.4M Pixel camera chip and precision optics ensure the spatial resolution required for every application even when using digital zoom.

The Diffuse dark field lighting (shown on the left) brings out curved surfaces like these wires. The Coaxial light field lighting (shown on the right) enhances flat reflective features like fiducial marks

In this dark field example many wires are clearly made visible for easy camera programming of wire and bond positions. If the position of wires varies between samples our wire detect option automatically makes the required correction for each test.

Failure mode analysis is easy with our image capture options. This example of 250µm solder ball zone shear (total ball shear) at 50mm/s shows how 6 different failure modes are clearly visible. Shown above are the microscope views of tests 1, 2 and 3 on the left and 4, 5 and 6 on the right.

All six tests (1, 2, 3 on the top row; 4, 5, 6 on bottom row). Large field of view Dark Field.

All six tests (1, 2, 3 on the top row; 4, 5, 6 on bottom row). Large field of view Light Field.

Grading failure modes of all tests.

As the market leader in bond testing, XYZTEC has produced many success stories over the years. Since our founding in 2000, we are dedicated to one thing and one thing only…..BOND TEST SOLUTIONS!

We continue to develop solutions for all types of industries including solar, space, military, medical, automotive, interconnect and material science. Our customers include market leaders in all of these industries throughout the world. See why many people refer to our Condor Sigma as the Swiss army knife of bond testers If you are interested in a live demonstration of the Condor Sigma on your sample or perhaps for more bond testing inspiration, contact us today!