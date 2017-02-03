FREE 'Atomic Scale Processing' Workshop on Tuesday 4th April at MINATEC-LETI, Grenoble, France

On Tuesday 4th April 2017 a technical workshop on Atomic Scale Processing will take place at MINATEC-LETI in Grenoble that will include a wide range of talks presented by Oxford Instruments process and technology experts, MINATEC-LETI, Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) and other guest speakers.

Ground breaking research into a number of exciting areas in Atomic Scale Processing is taking place at MINATEC-LETI using Oxford Instruments’ plasma etch and deposition systems. These semiconductor processing tools are facilitating the potential applications of these materials in CMOS and beyond CMOS applications. The workshop is open to all those people working in industry and academia, with an interest in recent progress plus future trends in research and development, the application of atomic layer etching and deposition, and high precision ion-beam processing.

Talks will include:

Introduction to the CEA-LETI and its research, Bernard André, Lab Manager, DOPT, LETI CEA-LETI

Atomic Layer Etch (ALE): A precision technique to enable tomorrow's technology, Dr Mike Cooke, Oxford Instruments

Etching talk (title to be confirmed), Dr Thierry Chevolleau, CEA/PTA

2D materials and ALD applications, Dr Ageeth Bol, TU/e Eindhoven, NL

Ion Beam developments in etch and deposition, Dr Sebastien Pochon, Oxford Instruments

Ion Beam research at LETI, Dr Sylvain Gout, LETI

Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD): New developments for Atomic Scale Processing, Dr Harm Knoops, Oxford Instruments

2D materials fabrication technology and processes – The ‘Toolbox’ for Atomic Scale Processing, Dr Ravi Sundaram, Oxford Instruments

Technical posters

This event offers attendees the opportunity to learn about current and future research topics in Atomic Layer Etch, Atomic Layer Deposition, Ion Beam technologies and other key processes working at the atomic scale, and to meet the experts in their field in a relaxed environment. This workshop will let participants connect with their peers, offering a great learning opportunity for us all. Frazer Anderson, Strategic Business Development Director at Oxford Instruments Plasma Technology

This seminar is FREE but booking is ESSENTIAL. Find out more & book your place: www.oxinst.com/ASP-Workshop

More information about Oxford Instruments Atomic Scale Processing capabilities: www.oxinst.com/ASP