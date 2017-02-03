Integrated System for Automated Magneto-Transport Measurements at Variable Temperatures

Magneto-transport measurements are mostly conducted at variable temperatures and in high magnetic fields; often requiring an arbitrary orientation of the sample in the external field. So far, such measurements have proven to be somewhat cumbersome: expensive vector magnets yielding only limited 3D field strengths, high running costs due to liquid helium, as well as time-consuming software integration of various 3rd party instruments.

Thanks to a cooperation between SPECS Zurich and attocube systems, a new user-friendly system has been developed, which allows for the exploration of a very large phase space at cryogenic temperatures and high magnetic fields: the software integration of a dry magnet cryostat (attoDRY2100), a 3D sample rotator (atto3DR) and a powerful measurement electronics (Nanonis Tramea™) combines flexibly generic, yet automatable measurement routines with unprecedented speed and signal quality.

The Nanonis Tramea™ includes up to 24 analog inputs and outputs, up to 8 lock-in modules, oscilloscopes and spectrum analyzers, a multi-functional user interface as well as several programming interfaces incl. realtime scripting. Furthermore, the software integrates the automatic control of temperature (1.5 bis 300 K) and magnetic field (9T or more) of the dry cryostat attoDRY2100, as well as an arbitrary orientation between sample surface and magnetic field direction given by the 3D sample rotator atto3DR.

The attocube systems AG was founded in 2001 and is recognized internationally for innovation and excellence in the development, the production, and the distribution of cutting-edge solutions for the most challenging nanotechnology applications in research and industry. The portfolio includes nano drives, used for highly accurate positioning tasks and surface analyses, as well as ultra precise distance sensors and fully integrated microscope and cryostat systems, which work close to the limit of what is technically and physically feasible.

All products are being developed and manufactured at the company’s headquarter in Munich. An international team of physicists, mechanical engineers and product designers closely cooperates from the conception to the delivery of products, which are distributed worldwide. In addition to its premises in Munich, attocube runs two sales offices in the US. A long list of accolades – including the Bavarian Innovation Award 2006, the German Startup Award 2008 and the TOP100 Innovation Award 2013 – further prove attocube’s innovative company spirit.