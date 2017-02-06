Glass Refractive Index Measurement Solution From CRAIC Technologies

rIQ™ from CRAIC Technologies is designed to help the forensic scientist measure the refractive index of glass quickly, accurately and easily using the ASTM E1967 methodology.

CRAIC Technologies, Inc., the world’s leading innovator of UV-visible-NIR microscopy solutions, joins with Laboratory Imaging, s.r.o., a leading specialist in imaging software solutions for microscopy, to introduce rIQ™ : the intelligent solution for the analysis of glass trace evidence. rIQ™, which stands for Refractive Index Quantification, is the result of customer demand for a better solution. rIQ™ combines sophisticated image analysis software, advanced optical design and standard reference materials to enable criminalists in modern forensic laboratories to measure the refractive index of multiple glass fragments simultaneously, quickly and with the highest accuracy.

The development of rIQ™ has been a great success. CRAIC Technologies expertise in optics combined with experience with trace evidence is advancing the state-of-the-art for glass refractive index measurement. rIQ™ promises to take the technique of forensic refractive index determination to the next level. Glass fragments are common at crimes scenes. rIQ™ enables the forensic scientist to measure and compare the refractive index of the smallest fragments of glass with an incredibly high degree of accuracy. And when combined with CRAIC Technologies microscope spectrophotometers and microcolorimeters, the transmission and fluorescence spectra of glass evidence can also be determined quickly and accurately and all with the same instrument. Dr. Paul Martin, President of CRAIC Technologies

rIQ™ is an automated system that uses the thermal immersion method, as defined by the standard ASTM E1967, to measure the refractive index of microscopic glass fragments. The system, which incorporates many years of experience with the analysis of glass, allows the user to analyze the refractive index of multiple glass fragments simultaneously and with sophisticated analytical techniques. Statistical analysis methods can also be applied to the data and the instrument is also designed to be user friendly with a short learning curve.

rIQ™ is offered as a standalone package, as an add-on package to CRAIC Technologies microspectrophotometers or as an upgrade package for older units already in the field. A standalone package consists of a phase contrast microscope, a high resolution digital camera, the optical interface, a thermal stage, the controlling electronics and the rIQ™ software. The add-on package can be integrated with many CRAIC Technologies microspectrophotometers models, both past and present, to allow them to measure the color, absorbance microspectra™, fluorescence microspectra™ and the refractive index of the smallest of glass fragments.

For more information about rIQ™ for the analysis of the refractive index of glass, visit http://microspectra.com/products/riq.