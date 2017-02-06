Aquapak Polymers Receives CleanTech Award for Flexible Plastic Packaging Films

Birmingham-based plastics manufacturer Aquapak Polymers has won a CleanTech award for ‘Responsible Product’ at this year’s Rushlight Awards.

(left to right) Dr John Williams, (Business Development Director of Aquapak); Mike Everard (Managing Director of Aquapak); Clive Hall (CEO of Rushlight Events)

The awards, held by Rushlight Events on January 25th at the Royal College of Surgeons in London, have been running for ten years, acknowledging companies introducing CleanTech innovations to the commercial market.

Aquapak won the award for its range of flexible plastic packaging films based on polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH) that are twice as strong as comparable films, fully recyclable and biodegradable.

Clive Hall, CEO of Rushlight Events, said: "The judges were extremely impressed with Aquapak’s plastic film as it has the potential to significantly reduce the amount of plastic packaging in landfill, is incinerated or finds its way into rivers or oceans.”

Mike Everard, Managing Director of Aquapak said: “Last year only 14 per cent of plastic packaging was recycled in the UK. Given that plastic production is set to rise as is flexible packaging, it is essential we find sustainable alternatives to conventional plastics.

“Instead of formulating a completely new material we focused on improving the performance of an already well used polymer, Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVOH). Through a patented process we significantly increased the strength of PVOH, as well as making it tear and puncture resistant.”

As well as being FDA approved and twice as strong as comparable plastic films, Aquapak’s material can be printed directly on, avoiding the traditional Corona treatment. It also provides a barrier to oil, solvents and oxygen, as well as extending the shelf life of fresh and dried produce making it an ideal packaging solution for the food industry.

Another key innovation is that the PVOH pellet has been designed to work in standard polyethylene equipment so blown film manufacturers can start using it without having to invest in new machinery.

"Aquapak’s material, we believe, offers brands an alternative to conventional plastic packaging that epitomises the circular economy. The material has the same, or better, functional performance of conventional plastics, has a sustainable feedstock, can be produced in large quantities to meet demand, and when it reaches the end of life, there’s a choice of options. We are absolutely delighted to receive the Rushlight Award for most responsible product,” Everard concluded.

Source: http://www.adiltd.co.uk/