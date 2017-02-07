Consult METTLER TOLEDO’s Lab Expertise Library for New Resources on Electrostatic Influences on Weighing

Electrostatic charges are recognized as a major cause of weighing problems in the lab. Read "Everything You Need to Know about Electrostatic Influences on Weighing", from METTLER TOLEDO's free online laboratory expertise library for information on how to understand and mitigate the effect of electrostatic charges on samples.

In a recent survey, 38% of pharmaceutical lab personnel cited electrostatic charges as the single biggest cause of weighing problems in the lab. Most people understand that electrostatic charges—commonly referred to as static—are the accumulation of electrical charges on the surface of a non-conductive material. However, they may not realize that the effect this has on weighing accuracy, particularly when working with powdery substances, can be dramatic.

Fortunately, there are some simple and affordable actions that can be taken to address the causes and effects of static charges in a weighing environment. These include practical solutions that can be put in place to prevent the build-up of static charges, reduce the forces produced by static charges, and tips to dissipate static charges if they have been generated. The latest state-of-art technology, which can identify whether a weighing result is affected by static and correct for it, is also described.

To access this information, visit METTLER TOLEDO’s Laboratory Expertise Library. The "Electrostatic Influences" compendium contains a comprehensive explanation of the science behind how electrostatic charges are generated and how best to avoid them. It defines what are electrostatic charges, what causes them, how to recognize their presence, and describes the effects of static charges and how long they take to dissipate. In this compendium, a white paper, “Electrostatic Charges in Weighing,” is available to download for free; a recorded webinar, "Worry-Free Weighing: Dealing with Static and Drafts" can be viewed at the user’s convenience; and a video demonstrates the StaticDetect™ solution that can identify and eliminate the effects of static during weighing.

The Laboratory Expertise Library itself is a collaborative space which offers a wealth of free information and advice on a range of critical laboratory issues. The topics are carefully selected to focus on the daily concerns of laboratory managers and personnel, and include issues such as electrostatic effects on weighing, regulatory compliance, calibration, and sample preparation. In-depth knowledge and expert advice is shared in a helpful and easily accessible format, with basic introductory or advanced information available. New topics are added regularly.

To propose a topic that you would like to see included in this library in the future, please contact METTLER TOLEDO.

To explore METTLER TOLEDO’s free resources on the impact of electrostatic charges on weighing and access additional content that can help improve a lab’s accuracy, competence, compliance and profitability, visit the library today.