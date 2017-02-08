New Product for Innovative Research 2D Crystals for Exfoliation

Written by AZoMFeb 8 2017
Goodfellow is pleased to introduce a range of 2D crystals that enable researchers to make their own 2D materials in the lab. To facilitate this innovative research.
- Samples are supplied on an oxidised silicon substrate
- X,Y coordinates are provided
- Microimages are included to aid flake identification
- All flakes have a minimum area of 10 µm2 with monolayer thickness
2D crystals currently available include:
- Arsenic sulphide, As2S3
- Black phosphorus (phosphorene)
- Gallium selenide, GaSe
- Graphenium graphite
- Hexagonal boron nitride, hBN
- Molybdenum diselenide, MoSe2
- Molybdenum disulphide, MoS2
- Tungsten diselenide WSe2
- Tungsten disulphide, WS2
- Tungsten ditelluride, WTe2
