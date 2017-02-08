New Product for Innovative Research 2D Crystals for Exfoliation

Goodfellow is pleased to introduce a range of 2D crystals that enable researchers to make their own 2D materials in the lab. To facilitate this innovative research.

Samples are supplied on an oxidised silicon substrate

X,Y coordinates are provided

Microimages are included to aid flake identification

All flakes have a minimum area of 10 µm2 with monolayer thickness

2D crystals currently available include:

Arsenic sulphide, As 2 S 3

S Black phosphorus (phosphorene)

Gallium selenide, GaSe

Graphenium graphite

Hexagonal boron nitride, hBN

Molybdenum diselenide, MoSe 2

Molybdenum disulphide, MoS 2

Tungsten diselenide WSe 2

Tungsten disulphide, WS 2

Tungsten ditelluride, WTe 2

For more information about 2D single crystals for exfoliation, call Goodfellow on 0800 731 4653 (UK) or +44 (0) 1480 424 800, or email info@goodfellow.com.