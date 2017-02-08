New Product for Innovative Research 2D Crystals for Exfoliation

Goodfellow is pleased to introduce a range of 2D crystals that enable researchers to make their own 2D materials in the lab. To facilitate this innovative research.

Related Stories

  • Samples are supplied on an oxidised silicon substrate
  • X,Y coordinates are provided
  • Microimages are included to aid flake identification
  • All flakes have a minimum area of 10 µm2 with monolayer thickness

2D crystals currently available include:

  • Arsenic sulphide, As2S3
  • Black phosphorus (phosphorene)
  • Gallium selenide, GaSe
  • Graphenium graphite
  • Hexagonal boron nitride, hBN
  • Molybdenum diselenide, MoSe2
  • Molybdenum disulphide, MoS2
  • Tungsten diselenide WSe2
  • Tungsten disulphide, WS2
  • Tungsten ditelluride, WTe2

For more information about 2D single crystals for exfoliation, call Goodfellow on 0800 731 4653 (UK) or +44 (0) 1480 424 800, or email info@goodfellow.com.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Understanding the Hall and Seebeck Effect

As materials approach the nanoscale, quantum phenomena in thermal and electrical conductivities become important. The Hall effect and Seebeck effect play an important role in the probing of these materials and are currently the subject of intense research.

Understanding the Hall and Seebeck Effect

Delivering the Internet of Things to Manufacturers

AZoM spoke to Dr. Ralph Mennicke, the CEO of Proceq, about their new IoT enabled, wireless, portable hardness tester - the Equotip Live - and the many benefits it can deliver to manufacturers and researchers.

Delivering the Internet of Things to Manufacturers

Pre-Straightened Wire for Medical Devices

Straight Linear Torque (SLT® ) wire is a custom engineered solution from Fort Wayne Metals. The wire is designed to be an extremely straight, off-the-spool solution that removes the need for polishing SLT wire is provided in four different types meaning it is accessible to any kind of manufacturer.

Pre-Straightened Wire for Medical Devices
Reading Gas Mass Flow with the Gas Mass Flowmeters

Reading Gas Mass Flow with the Gas Mass Flowmeters

The FMA1700A/1800A Series electronic gas mass flow meters measure the flow of a variety of gases from 10 SCCM up to 1000 SLM. The FMA1700A/1800A uses heat transfer through a heated tube to measure molecular gas flow rate, and provides measurement of direct gas mass flow rate without compensating for differences in gas pressure or temperature (within stated limits).

From Omega Engineering Ltd

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »