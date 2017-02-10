Posted in | Materials Science

Brookfield to Give a Live Demo on Viscosity vs.Texture Analysis at Pittcon

Brookfield is pleased to be a speaker at PITTCON’s Live Demo, and we invite you to join us for our viscosity and texture presentation.

You’d be amazed what you can learn in just 20 minutes....and it’s free for all PITTCON attendees.

Think 20 minutes isn’t long enough? No problem...our speaker will be available to answer all your questions throughout the day at Booth 4320.

What’s Live Demo?

Live Demo is an opportunity for show attendees to learn more about a variety of measurement instrumentation and techniques. All demos are 20 minutes long with lively interactive sessions designed to help you save time, discover new possibilities or get better results.

Where else can you engage a variety of technical experts for a Q&A?

What will be discussed during Brookfield’s live demo?

Viscosity vs. Texture Analysis! Viscosity tests for slowflowing materials like thick salad dressings, tooth paste, grease, adhesives, etc. require a special spindle that can rotate in the material without over-torqueing the instrument.

T-bars, vanes and spiral spindles have been designed for that very purpose. Texture Analyzers use
penetration tests with ball and wire mesh probes to provide similar data on flow behavior. Which approach is more useful? How does R&D decide which method to implement for a practical QC test? Join us at PITTCON to find out.

Admittance is free with your PITTCON badge. There is no need to pre-register - just drop in. So grab a coffee and take a short break from walking the floor hall and stop in to see what Live Demo is all about. You would be amazed what you can learn in just 20 minutes.

Save the Date

When - March 6, 2017 at 1:00 pm
Where - Pittcon 2017
McCormick Place
Chicago, IL
PITTCON Live Demo Area 1
(Booth 2931)
Topic - Viscosity vs. Texture Analysis for Slow - Flowing Materials

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

3D Optical Profiling

Donald K. Cohen, Ph.D., founder of Michigan Metrology, talks to AZoM.com about the history of 3D optical profiling, it's development and industry applications.

3D Optical Profiling

Understanding the Hall and Seebeck Effect

As materials approach the nanoscale, quantum phenomena in thermal and electrical conductivities become important. The Hall effect and Seebeck effect play an important role in the probing of these materials and are currently the subject of intense research.

Understanding the Hall and Seebeck Effect

Delivering the Internet of Things to Manufacturers

AZoM spoke to Dr. Ralph Mennicke, the CEO of Proceq, about their new IoT enabled, wireless, portable hardness tester - the Equotip Live - and the many benefits it can deliver to manufacturers and researchers.

Delivering the Internet of Things to Manufacturers
Reading Gas Mass Flow with the Gas Mass Flowmeters

Reading Gas Mass Flow with the Gas Mass Flowmeters

The FMA1700A/1800A Series electronic gas mass flow meters measure the flow of a variety of gases from 10 SCCM up to 1000 SLM. The FMA1700A/1800A uses heat transfer through a heated tube to measure molecular gas flow rate, and provides measurement of direct gas mass flow rate without compensating for differences in gas pressure or temperature (within stated limits).

From Omega Engineering Ltd

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »