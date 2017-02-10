Brookfield to Give a Live Demo on Viscosity vs.Texture Analysis at Pittcon

Brookfield is pleased to be a speaker at PITTCON’s Live Demo, and we invite you to join us for our viscosity and texture presentation.

You’d be amazed what you can learn in just 20 minutes....and it’s free for all PITTCON attendees.

Think 20 minutes isn’t long enough? No problem...our speaker will be available to answer all your questions throughout the day at Booth 4320.

What’s Live Demo?

Live Demo is an opportunity for show attendees to learn more about a variety of measurement instrumentation and techniques. All demos are 20 minutes long with lively interactive sessions designed to help you save time, discover new possibilities or get better results.

Where else can you engage a variety of technical experts for a Q&A?

What will be discussed during Brookfield’s live demo?

Viscosity vs. Texture Analysis! Viscosity tests for slowflowing materials like thick salad dressings, tooth paste, grease, adhesives, etc. require a special spindle that can rotate in the material without over-torqueing the instrument.

T-bars, vanes and spiral spindles have been designed for that very purpose. Texture Analyzers use

penetration tests with ball and wire mesh probes to provide similar data on flow behavior. Which approach is more useful? How does R&D decide which method to implement for a practical QC test? Join us at PITTCON to find out.

Admittance is free with your PITTCON badge. There is no need to pre-register - just drop in. So grab a coffee and take a short break from walking the floor hall and stop in to see what Live Demo is all about. You would be amazed what you can learn in just 20 minutes.

Save the Date

When - March 6, 2017 at 1:00 pm

Where - Pittcon 2017

McCormick Place

Chicago, IL

PITTCON Live Demo Area 1

(Booth 2931)

Topic - Viscosity vs. Texture Analysis for Slow - Flowing Materials